How to watch today's Fulham vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides occupying the upper half of the Premier League table will square off at Craven Cottage on Thursday, as Fulham welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to West London.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has enjoyed a stellar start to his tenure, guiding his team to a coveted spot in the top four. The Seagulls have tasted defeat only twice this season, falling short against formidable opponents in Liverpool and Chelsea. However, their recent form has been less convincing, managing just two wins from their last five games and squandering valuable points along the way.

Fulham, on the other hand, have had a respectable campaign, firmly positioning themselves in mid-table. With the league as tightly packed as it is, a victory over Brighton could see them climb significantly, depending on how other results unfold. Despite failing to win in their last two matches, they remain just five points adrift of their upcoming visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Brighton will be played at the Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney and Sasa Lukic for Thursday’s clash, as both are suspended. Lukic is serving a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards. Injuries continue to sideline Harrison Reed (knee) and Joachim Andersen (calf), while Jorge Cuenca (knock) is also unlikely to be ready in time.

Andreas Pereira missed Fulham's draw with Spurs amid headlines about his failed move to Marseille last summer. Manager Marco Silva clarified that the Brazilian’s absence was purely a "tactical decision," adding that Pereira is "going to come back stronger to help the team," suggesting he may play a role in Thursday's game.

Up front, Raul Jimenez could make way for Rodrigo Muniz, having failed to find the net in his last five starts. Meanwhile, Harry Wilson will continue challenging Alex Iwobi and Reiss Nelson for a spot on either wing.

Brighton team news

For Brighton, injury woes persist, with James Milner (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) both remaining out of action. The availability of Adam Webster (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) is uncertain as they undergo assessments following time on the sidelines.

A "minor issue" ruled out Joel Veltman from the squad against Southampton, while Brajan Gruda was absent due to illness. Both will require further evaluation, as will Kaoru Mitoma and Yasin Ayari, who picked up knocks in their previous outing.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is expected to return to the starting lineup after recovering from a calf injury that limited him to a substitute appearance against Southampton. Additionally, Carlos Baleba is available for selection after completing his one-match suspension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links