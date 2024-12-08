How to watch today's Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal make the short trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday for a tricky Premier League game with Fulham.

Fulham enter the clash in fine form, having secured three wins, a draw, and one loss in their previous five outings. Their latest triumph came with a 3-1 victory over Brighton, thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and a crucial own goal that wrapped up the points.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are riding high, boasting four wins and a draw in their last five games. Their most recent outing saw them overcome Manchester United with a commanding 2-0 victory, as Jurrien Timber and William Saliba found the back of the net.

Fulham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be played at the Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT on Sunday, December 8, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

For the hosts, on-loan winger Reiss Nelson is unable to face his parent club and is likely sidelined anyway after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury against Brighton. He joins Harrison Reed (knee) and Joachim Andersen (calf) in the treatment room, while Jorge Cuenca and Ryan Sessegnon face late fitness tests, though neither is expected to start.

Additionally, Tom Cairney, sent off in last weekend's draw with Tottenham Hotspur, remains suspended. However, Sasa Lukic is back from a yellow-card suspension and will bolster Fulham’s midfield options as they look to spring a surprise in this eagerly anticipated derby.

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta remains hopeful that Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes, both rested midweek following early exits against West Ham, will be fit to feature in the derby. Should the duo return, they could replace Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the starting XI.

Long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both recovering from knee injuries) are set to remain unavailable, leaving them as the Gunners' only confirmed casualties for this fixture. With a Champions League showdown against Monaco looming midweek, changes to the lineup might be on the cards, with Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino—the latter recently back from a knee issue—potential candidates for a starting berth.

