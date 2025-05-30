How to watch today's France Women vs Switzerland Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between France and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France hosts Switzerland at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Friday in a pivotal UEFA Women’s Nations League Group A2 clash.

France sits atop the group with nine points from four matches and needs a win to secure progression to the knockout phase. Switzerland, third in the group with four points, must avoid defeat to stay in contention and stave off relegation.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US.

France vs Switzerland kick-off time

The match will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Friday, with kick-off at 3.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

France team news

France’s squad is bolstered by the return of star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who missed their last two matches with a minor hamstring strain. Defender Wendie Renard anchors a backline that has conceded just two goals in four group games, while midfielder Grace Geyoro and winger Kadidiatou Diani provide creativity and pace.

Left-back Selma Bacha remains sidelined with a knee injury, forcing manager Laurent Bonadei to rely on Sakina Karchaoui as a defensive mainstay.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland face significant absences: captain Lia Wälti is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, and forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević is doubtful with an ankle issue.

Noelle Maritz is expected to lead a defense that has struggled under pressure, conceding eight goals in four group matches. Switzerland’s lack of depth in key areas could prove costly.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

