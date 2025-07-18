How to watch today's France Women vs Germany Women Euro 2025 quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between France and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news

A spot in the Women's European Championship semi-finals is up for grabs as France and Germany prepare to lock horns in a blockbuster quarter-final clash in Basel on Saturday.

Les Bleues cruised through Group D with a flawless record, topping the table with three wins from three, while Germany had to settle for the runners-up position in Group C after a mixed group-stage run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between France W and Germany W will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

France vs Germany kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between France W and Germany W will be played at the St. Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

France team news

On the injury front, French defensive duo Griedge Mbock and Maelle Lakrar are both expected to be available for selection. However, manager Renato Bonadei may be wary of disrupting his current backline ahead of such a high-stakes encounter. That could see skipper Mbock slot in alongside Alice Sombath at centre-back, with Thiniba Samoura potentially making way on the bench.

In midfield, Grace Geyoro is pushing hard for a return to the starting XI after impressing off the bench during France's 5-2 thrashing of the Netherlands last time out.

Germany team news

Germany are forced into reshuffling their defence. Skipper Giulia Gwinn remains out with the knee injury she sustained on matchday one, and her stand-in, Jule Wamser, is suspended following a red card against Sweden. That leaves coach Christian Wück with a conundrum at right-back.

Veteran Kathrin Hendrich is a likely candidate to fill in on the right side of defence, though Sarai Linder could be switched over from the left, paving the way for Franziska Kett to step in at left-back.

In midfield, Linda Dallmann of Bayern Munich is poised to reclaim her spot in the starting lineup after being given a breather during Germany's final group fixture. All signs point to an epic showdown between two of Europe's traditional powerhouses.

