How to watch today's Fluminense vs Once Caldas Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and Once Caldas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense and Once Caldas will go head-to-head in a high-stakes Sudamericana group-stage finale on Thursday, with the iconic Maracanã hosting the battle for Group F supremacy.

The Rio-based hosts arrive with renewed belief, blending experience with youthful flair as they look to seal top spot. Sitting mid-table in the 2025 Brasileirao, Mano Menezes' side has saved some of their best football for the continental stage, showing glimpses of a resurgence in form when it matters most.

Across the pitch, Once Caldas are brimming with confidence after clinching a place in the Apertura 2025 playoff quadrangulars. Under Hernan Dario Herrera, the Colombian outfit knows exactly what's at stake: a win or even a draw in Rio would cement their spot as Group F winners and book a place in the Sudamericana knockouts. The pressure's on—but so is the opportunity.

Fluminense vs Once Caldas kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and Once Caldas will be played at Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Fluminense will be missing the experienced Paulo Henrique Ganso, who remains sidelined after being diagnosed with myocarditis during pre-season checks. His absence, though, has paved the way for rising star Riquelme Felipe, who’s already turning heads. Nicknamed the "new Riquelme," the 18-year-old playmaker has dazzled with his technique, vision, and calmness beyond his years, recently crowned the breakout talent of the Campeonato Carioca.

Leading the charge up front is the ever-reliable German Cano. The Argentine marksman, now 37, is enjoying a rich vein of form with 10 goals in 11 appearances this year—including a clutch brace in the Copa do Brasil. He remains the heartbeat of the attack, supported by promising homegrown talents like Matheus Martinelli, a steady midfield presence since 2020, and versatile defender Lucas Justen, who’s beginning to carve out a regular spot in the backline.

Once Caldas team news

As for Once Caldas, they're expected to roll out a near full-strength lineup. Herrera may tinker tactically to shore up a leaky defence, possibly opting for a more pragmatic approach to blunt Fluminense's attacking threats.

The side boasts a strong spine, with Juan David Rodríguez bringing know-how in midfield and Andrés Felipe Correa marshalling the defence. Up front, young gun Dayro Moreno will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibilities as the Colombians aim to pull off a statement result in Brazil.

