How to watch Florida vs Georgia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The SEC landscape got a jolt last weekend when No.5Georgia took down Ole Miss, and the Bulldogs have a chance to tighten their grip on the top of the conference again in Week 10 when they head to Jacksonville to face Florida.

The Georgia Bulldogs come into this rivalry matchup fresh off a dramatic 43-35 shootout win over the Rebels two weeks ago, moving to 6-1 on the year before their bye. That victory also extended Georgia’s perfect streak under Kirby Smart at home against Top-10 opponents to 7-0. And while the scoreboard suggested an offensive showcase, it was Georgia’s defense that came up with the late answers to slam the door and seal the win.

The Florida Gators, meanwhile, edged Mississippi State 23-21 in Gainesville two weeks back — but even that wasn’t enough to save Billy Napier’s job. Sitting at 3-4, Florida made the call to move on, and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez steps into the interim role just in time for one of the biggest games on the schedule.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida vs Georgia NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Florida vs Georgia: Date and kick-off time

The Gators will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Florida vs Georgia on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Florida vs Georgia news & key players

Florida Gators team news

The Gators leaned heavily on the ground game in their narrow win, with Jadan Baugh turning in the best outing of his young career, rumbling for 150 yards and a score. DJ Lagway had an up-and-down day through the air — he threw for 280 yards on 20-of-34 passing but also tossed two interceptions that kept Mississippi State hanging around. In the end, it was kicker Trey Smack who proved to be the hero, drilling three field goals — including a clutch 53-yarder in the fourth quarter that ultimately stood as the difference. Florida racked up 450 total yards, but it was the defense that slammed the door late.

The Gators’ defense bent all afternoon, giving up 468 total yards (including 324 through the air), but came up with a massive game-saving moment. Sophomore defensive tackle Michai Boireau made the defining play, picking off a pass with 21 seconds on the clock to seal the win. Alfonzo Allen Jr. led the defensive charge with 15 tackles as Florida staved off a late collapse.

Now, the Gators enter the stretch run needing three more wins to lock up a bowl berth — but with just five games to do it, there’s little margin for error.

Key Injuries:LJ McCrary is out. Caleb Barnes, Vernell Brown III, Duke Clark, Ja’Kobi Jackson, Tony Livingston, Aiden Mizell, Muizz Tounkaren, and Treyawn Webb are all listed as questionable.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

On the other sideline, Georgia saw quarterback Gunner Stockton continue his upward climb, completing 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards and a career-best four touchdowns. The Bulldogs also rediscovered their physical identity, pounding out 221 rushing yards on 49 carries, led by Nate Frazier’s 72 yards. Georgia put up 510 total yards and controlled the clock for nearly 15 extra minutes — a crucial advantage as the defense settled in late.

Despite a shaky first three quarters, the Bulldogs’ defense completely clamped down in the fourth, shutting Ole Miss out and allowing the offense to flip the script. Georgia allowed 355 total yards but limited the Rebels to just 88 on the ground. The stat sheet lacked the splash plays — no sacks, no turnovers, no tackles for loss — but CJ Allen’s 10 tackles anchored a unit that tightened when it mattered most.

Sitting at one loss and ranked No. 5 nationally, the Bulldogs remain squarely in the College Football Playoff hunt entering the final stretch. Offensively, they’re averaging strong production and protecting the quarterback well, but the defense — while sturdy against the run — has shown some vulnerabilities through the air. Pressure has been a concern, with the Dawgs ranking near the bottom of the nation in sacks per game.

Key Injuries: Thomas Blackshear, Ryan Montgomery, Roderick Robinson II, and Colbie Young are considered questionable heading into the week.