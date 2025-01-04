How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A co-leaders Napoli, fresh off the back of three consecutive victories to end 2024, will aim to secure sole possession of first place on Saturday evening as they travel to face Fiorentina at Stadio Franchi.

While the Viola have started to lose momentum and drop points, their visitors are determined to capitalise on the opportunity to leap ahead in the standings, with Atalanta BC occupied by the Supercoppa Italiana.

For Fiorentina, last week's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Juventus in Turin marked a small milestone, given their dismal record of 12 defeats in their last 13 visits to the Bianconeri in Serie A. However, the result also extended their winless streak. Earlier in the season, a remarkable run of eight consecutive victories had propelled Raffaele Palladino's men into title contention, but their form has since waned, highlighted by a pre-Christmas home defeat to Udinese that ended their lengthy unbeaten spell at Stadio Franchi.

With one match remaining before Serie A reaches its halfway mark, Napoli could overtake both Atalanta and reigning champions Inter Milan at the top of the table by simply avoiding defeat in Florence. Under the fiery guidance of Antonio Conte, Napoli have amassed 41 points so far—a remarkable 13-point improvement from this stage last season, the highest jump of any team still competing in Italy’s top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Napoli will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina should have a nearly full squad to choose from, as Danilo Cataldi, who missed midweek training due to illness, is expected to be available. As a result, head coach Raffaele Palladino is unlikely to tinker much with his starting lineup. Leading the line, Moise Kean, Serie A’s top scorer across all competitions with 15 goals, will undoubtedly feature, while Lucas Beltran may step in for Albert Gudmundsson to bolster the attack.

Off the pitch, Fiorentina has been active in the January transfer window. They’ve confirmed the signing of Nicolas Valentini from Boca Juniors, while Lucas Martinez Quarta looks set to return to River Plate. Additionally, midfielder Michael Folorunsho is on the verge of joining the squad to strengthen their options.

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli, too, are reshuffling their roster, offloading fringe players to reinforce their Scudetto ambitions. Long-serving full-back Mario Rui has departed, and despite scoring last weekend's winner, Giacomo Raspadori has been linked with a potential exit. Notably, Raspadori has yet to score against Fiorentina in Serie A despite logging 439 minutes against them.

For the visitors, Alessandro Buongiorno remains sidelined, leaving Conte with only one significant lineup decision: choosing between right-wingers David Neres and Matteo Politano. With everything to play for, the stage is set for an intense clash between two ambitious sides.

