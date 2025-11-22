How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After a stop-start opening chapter under their new boss, Juventus head to the Stadio Franchi to face Fiorentina on Saturday, looking to hit the reset button on their Serie A campaign and finally generate some momentum.

Juve haven't exactly lived up to their lofty billing so far, but their hosts have had it even worse: Fiorentina limped into the international break still hunting for their first league victory of the season. New Viola manager Paolo Vanoli steadied the ship slightly before the pause, digging out a gritty 2-2 draw against Genoa.

On the opposite bench, Luciano Spalletti has opened his Juventus tenure with a tidy unbeaten run, one win and two draws, and he'll be eager to extend that streak. The Bianconeri won't forget their humbling 3-0 defeat here back in March, though that was Fiorentina's only triumph in the last six head-to-head meetings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fiorentina vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The match between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played at Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina might turn to former Juventus forward Moise Kean to spearhead their attack.

Kean, who sat out Italy's World Cup qualifiers, returned to training on Tuesday and could push Roberto Piccoli, fresh off his first league goal for the club, for a place alongside Albert Gudmundsson.

While Kean's availability gives Fiorentina a timely lift, Alessandro Vanoli still has an extensive absentee list. Robin Gosens, Christian Kouame, and Tariq Lamptey are all expected to remain out for Saturday's clash.

Juventus team news

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic, as the club's leading scorer returned from international duty with a lingering adductor issue. Even so, the former Fiorentina star still has a real chance of starting on his old stomping grounds in Florence.

Although Juan Cabal and Lloyd Kelly have rejoined full training, Massimiliano Spalletti remains without Bremer, and fellow centre-back Daniele Rugani has now been sidelined by a fresh muscle problem.

If he's cleared to play, Vlahovic will battle Jonathan David and Lois Openda for a spot up top.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

