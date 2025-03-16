How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The fierce rivalry between Fiorentina and Juventus, which dates back to the 1990s, is set for another heated chapter this weekend at the Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina fell to a 2-1 defeat in Naples after a sluggish opening hour, with Albert Gudmundsson pulling one back late on. However, his strike wasn't enough to ignite a comeback, as the Viola suffered their fourth loss in five league outings.

Meanwhile, Juventus endured a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Atalanta, their heaviest home defeat since 1967. The result snapped their five-game winning streak and likely extinguished any lingering hopes of a late Scudetto push with just 10 matches remaining.

Despite clinging to fourth place, pressure is mounting with Lazio and Bologna breathing down their necks. Speculation continues to swirl around Thiago Motta's future, with reports suggesting he could leave in the summer if the Bianconeri fail to secure a Champions League berth.

Juve now face the daunting task of responding at a notoriously difficult venue, against a Fiorentina side eager to make a statement and desperate to halt their Serie A slide.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Fiorentina vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played at Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

The Viola, after years of searching, appear to have found their long-term replacement for Serbian Dusan Vlahovic in Moise Kean, who has been prolific this season and sits second in the Capocannoniere standings. The ex-Juventus striker led the line in midweek and is likely to do so again. Meanwhile, another former Bianconero, Nicolo Fagioli, will be pushing to keep his spot in midfield. However, with Yacine Adli returning to full fitness, Andrea Colpani remains the visitors' only confirmed absentee.

On the Fiorentina side, Rolando Mandragora and Nicolo Zaniolo return from suspension, while Pablo Marí and Cher Ndour—both left off the club's UEFA squad list—are also available for selection. With both sides in desperate need of points, fireworks are expected in this grudge match under the Tuscan lights.

Juventus team news

Juve remains without three long-term absentees and will once again be missing Douglas Luiz this weekend. Nicolo Savona, Jonas Rouhi, and Francisco Conceicao are also question marks heading into the contest.

Pierre Kalulu could be given the nod over Lloyd Kelly, while Teun Koopmeiners is in contention to take Weston McKennie's place in the heart of midfield.

Meanwhile, Kenan Yildiz is expected to retain his spot in the attack after being substituted early last week due to stomach issues, which briefly hampered his availability. In midfield, Khephren Thuram, who bagged a brace in the reverse fixture, is expected to feature prominently. However, the big selection dilemma lies up front. Randal Kolo Muani, who has recently been favoured over Vlahovic, enters the weekend fresh off being named Serie A's 'Player of the Month' for February.

