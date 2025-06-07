How to watch today's Finland vs Netherlands World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Finland and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Finland continue their pursuit of a historic first-ever World Cup berth, but they'll need to raise their game significantly when they welcome the Netherlands on Saturday.

While the Eagle-owls have picked up back-to-back wins over group outsiders Lithuania and Malta, this weekend brings a far sterner test. The Dutch have bossed this fixture historically, winning 10 and drawing one of their 11 previous encounters with Finland.

Currently sixth in the FIFA world rankings, the Netherlands are eyeing qualification for their 12th World Cup. Ronald Koeman's side may not look red-hot on paper, but recent outings came against heavyweights Spain and Germany, making those results more understandable.

A visit to Helsinki should offer them a much clearer path, especially against a side they've comfortably handled in the past. They've won the last four clashes against Finland in Euro and World Cup qualifying by a dominant 11-2 margin.

How to watch Finland vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Finland and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Finland vs Netherlands kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Finland and Netherlands will be played at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

Veteran midfielder Roman Eremenko, 38, had been handed a surprise recall to the Finland squad, nine years after his last cap, on the back of a fine run of form with Gnistan. However, hopes of a nostalgic return were dashed, as injury has forced him to pull out.

Finland's experienced core remains intact, with stalwarts Lukas Hradecky, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo, and Robin Lod all making the cut. Hradecky, the team's long-serving goalkeeper, is poised to become just the sixth Finnish player in history to reach 100 international appearances.

There's fresh blood too, Matias Siltanen of Djurgarden (18) and Tommi Jyry from Petrolul Ploiesti (25) have earned their first senior call-ups. While the duo is unlikely to start, both could see minutes off the bench and gain valuable experience on the big stage.

Netherlands team news

Over in the Dutch camp, there are some high-profile omissions. Injuries or fitness concerns have ruled out Bart Verbruggen, Jurrien Timber, Jerdy Schouten, and Brian Brobbey, while Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Kenneth Taylor, and Joey Veerman have been left out of the 23-man squad.

On the brighter side, Nathan Ake returns to the fold following foot surgery and could slot in at left-back, though he faces competition from Ajax’s teenage prodigy Jorrel Hato. On the opposite flank, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, and new Liverpool arrival Jeremie Frimpong are all in the frame to start.

In midfield, the classy Frenkie de Jong may be partnered by Tijjani Reijnders, who is on the verge of a move to Manchester City. Up front, it's a straight competition between Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst to lead the line, with Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, and Justin Kluivert offering flair and firepower in support.

