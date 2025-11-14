How to watch today's Finland vs Malta World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Finland's World Cup dream is hanging by the thinnest of threads, and nothing short of victory against Malta will keep it alive.

The Scandinavians find themselves three points adrift of second-placed Poland, who still have a game in hand, meaning it's do-or-die time. A win in Ta' Qali is non-negotiable, and even then, Markku Kanerva's men will need the Poles to stumble against both the Netherlands and Malta to have any shot at sneaking into the play-offs.

For Malta, this campaign has been a familiar struggle. At Rock bottom of Group G with just two points and a solitary goal from six outings, they've looked a side out of their depth. Their only glimmer came in a 1-1 draw with Lithuania, while their meetings with the Netherlands ended in a brutal 12-0 aggregate drubbing, a harsh reminder of the gulf in class.

Finland, meanwhile, edged the reverse fixture 1-0 thanks to a gritty away performance, and they'll fancy their chances of another clean-sheet win. Teemu Pukki remains their talisman up front, while Glen Kamara and Robert Taylor will look to dictate the tempo and pile pressure on a Maltese backline that’s creaked all campaign.

Let's face it: a 3-1 friendly win over San Marino in September is about Malta's level right now. Finland, with everything to play for, should have more than enough in the tank to keep their faint World Cup hopes flickering for at least one more night.

Finland team news

Teemu Pukki will don the Finland shirt for the final time, as the 35-year-old looks to add to his impressive tally of 42 international goals before calling time on his national team career.

Finland’s lineup is expected to feature a Scottish connection, with Oliver Antman of Rangers and Topi Keskinen of Aberdeen both tipped to start. Captain Lukas Hradecky, the experienced Monaco shot-stopper, is set to earn his 102nd cap, while Robin Lod is likely to anchor the midfield.

Malta team news

For Malta, James Carragher returns to the squad after overcoming an injury setback and could make his fifth international appearance. However, the visitors will be missing Ryan Camenzuli and Teddy Teuma, both suspended, paving the way for Myles Beerman and Jake Grech to feature in the starting XI.

Veteran winger Joseph Mbong, who has three goals in 69 caps, is expected to retain his spot in attack, while Irvin Cardona is likely to spearhead the Maltese front line.

