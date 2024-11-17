How to watch today's Finland vs Greece Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Finland and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their chances of securing automatic promotion slipping from their grasp, Greece wrap up their League B Group 2 campaign in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League with a trip to face already-relegated Finland on Sunday evening.

Despite enjoying a flawless start to the tournament with four consecutive wins, Greece's momentum was halted on Thursday. England, who had previously maintained a perfect record in their four visits to the 2004 European champions, exacted revenge in Athens under Lee Carsley's guidance, leaving the hosts with little to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Markku Kanerva's Finland are bracing for the conclusion of a four-year stint in League B. Their desperate bid to avoid a pointless campaign ended in bitter disappointment at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, as the Republic of Ireland handed them yet another defeat, ensuring they remain at the foot of the standings.

How to watch Finland vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Greece will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Finland vs Greece kick-off time

The match will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday, November 17, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

Finland, on the other hand, enter Sunday's dead rubber with no suspension worries but are dealing with a potential defensive reshuffle. Center-back Matti Peltola was forced off after 58 minutes against Ireland due to an unspecified injury, leaving Daniel O'Shaughnessy as a likely replacement in Helsinki.

Up front, the hosts must choose between Joel Pohjanpalo and record goal-scorer Teemu Pukki, with Pukki chasing history as he sits just 13 caps shy of overtaking Jari Litmanen as Finland's most-capped player. However, his involvement in this campaign has been minimal, with just 77 minutes played across all fixtures.

Greece team news

Greece will be forced into a midfield adjustment for their final Nations League fixture, as Slavia Prague standout Christos Zafeiris serves a one-match suspension for accumulating yellow cards. However, Dimitrios Kourbelis is available after completing his own ban and could seamlessly slot back into the midfield setup.

The visitors emerged from Thursday’s defeat to England without any fresh injury concerns, though manager Gustavo Poyet may opt for tactical tweaks after introducing three substitutes before the hour mark in midweek. In attack, Fotis Ioannidis, who has netted three goals in this year’s competition, is vying to take Vangelis Pavlidis' spot up front, while on the left flank, Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas faces stiff competition from Dimitris Giannoulis for the starting role.

