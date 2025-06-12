How to watch today's Finland U21 vs Netherlands U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Finland U21 and Netherlands U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Finland U21 and the Netherlands U21 square off under the Thursday night lights at Kolice Futbalova Arena, each looking to open their Euro U21 campaign with a statement win.

The Finns arrive with mixed recent form, bouncing back from a 4-2 defeat to Georgia with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovenia in March. They punched their ticket to the finals through a gutsy playoff triumph over Norway, winning 6-3 on aggregate despite stumbling to a 2-1 loss in the second leg.

The Dutch, meanwhile, were flawless in qualifying, 10 wins from 10 and just three goals conceded. This marks their third straight appearance in the U21 Euros, and they'll be keen to flex their pedigree in what's seen as a fairly open Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Finland U21 vs Netherlands U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the Kolice Futbalova Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Finland U21 team news

Finland have suffered a blow in midfield with Casper Terho sidelined due to a serious knee injury picked up at Paderborn. That puts extra weight on Matti Peltola's shoulders, with the DC United man expected to anchor the Eagle Owls' midfield engine room.

Netherlands U21 team news

Managed by former Barcelona and Netherlands defender Michael Reiziger, the Dutch squad is oozing with promising talent. The likes of Ian Maatsen, Devyne Rensch, Ryan Flamingo, Kenneth Taylor, and Noah Ohio offer a solid backbone, even if this isn't considered a golden generation.

Still, the young Oranje aren't short on firepower. Million Manhoef of Stoke City and Ruben van Bommel from AZ Alkmaar bring creativity and pace up top, while Ajax pair Kenneth Taylor and Youri Regeer are expected to dictate terms from the center of the park.

