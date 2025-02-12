How to watch today's Feyenoord vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Feyenoord and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan travel to De Kuip on Wednesday for the first leg of their pivotal UEFA Champions League playoff showdown against Feyenoord.

The Dutch champions return to the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition for the first time since the 1984/85 campaign, but their path to this stage has been anything but straightforward. A humbling 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Lille in the league phase raised alarm bells, followed by domestic defeats to PSV and Ajax. However, a commanding 3-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend has restored some much-needed confidence ahead of their meeting with Milan.

Despite their erratic form, Brian Priske's side boast a formidable home record, going unbeaten in six of their last seven outings at De Kuip. They also proved their ability to rise to the occasion with a dominant 3-0 triumph over Bayern Munich in the league phase.

AC Milan, on the other hand, arrive in Rotterdam in stronger form and with greater European pedigree. The Rossoneri finished two points clear of Feyenoord in the league phase, and while a 2-1 setback against Dinamo Zagreb on matchday eight was a blemish, they had already secured their playoff berth after winning their previous five matches.

Unbeaten in five of their last six fixtures across all competitions, Milan have won four in that span. Their latest outing saw Sérgio Conceição’s men ease to a 2-0 victory over Empoli in Serie A.

How to watch Feyenoord vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free-trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV), CBS Sports Golazo and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Feyenoord vs AC Milan kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage de Kuip

The UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and AC Milan will be played at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord's injury woes persist, with Gernot Trauner all but ruled out for a third consecutive game. Timon Wellenreuther will once again deputize in goal with first-choice Justin Bijlow sidelined, while Calvin Stengs, Chris-Kevin Nadje, and Ramiz Zerrouki are also unavailable.

On a brighter note for Priske, left-back Quilindschy Hartman made his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury last weekend, and January arrival Jakub Moder has been added to their squad for the knockout stages.

Brazilian forward Igor Paixao, who registered four assists in the league phase—second only to Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere—should be deployed in support of either Ayase Ueda or Julian Carranza.

AC Milan team news

Santiago Giménez faces his former club with an impressive tally of 65 goals in 105 appearances for Feyenoord. Already making an splash at Milan with a goal in the last game, he could exploit Feyenoord's weak defense here.

Integral to the Rossoneri's frontline, Christian Pulisic found the net four times in the league phase—setting a record for the most goals by an American in a single Champions League campaign—and is expected to start.

In addition to Giménez, the visitors have reinforced their squad with the arrivals of Kyle Walker, João Félix, Riccardo Sottil, and Warren Bondo, though the latter two have not been registered for European competition.

Meanwhile, Emerson Royal (calf), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (thigh), and Alessandro Florenzi (knee) are all sidelined with injuries, while Pulisic's international compatriot Yunus Musah will miss out due to suspension.

