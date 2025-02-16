How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Kasimpasa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will play host to Kasimpasa at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday, desperate for a crucial victory to keep their Turkish Super Lig title ambitions alive.

The Yellow Canaries currently find themselves six points adrift of table-toppers Galatasaray and will be keen to pile on the pressure, hoping their fierce rivals falter along the way. Fenerbahce were in action midweek, moving a step closer to the Europa League round of 16 after a commanding 3-0 triumph over Belgian outfit Anderlecht in the first leg of their play-off tie.

That victory marked their third consecutive clean sheet, following a professional 2-0 league win over Alanyaspor last weekend and an emphatic 5-0 demolition of second-tier Erzurumspor in the Turkish Cup. Meanwhile, Kasimpasa are navigating a managerial shake-up that has so far yielded positive results. Hakan Keles parted ways with the club by mutual agreement, signing off with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Hatayspor.

His successor, former Turkey international Burak Yilmaz, wasted no time in making an impact, steering his side to another high-scoring spectacle—a 5-3 triumph against Adana Demirspor. However, their attacking momentum took a hit after a surprise 2-0 defeat to second-tier Istanbulspor in the Turkish Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Kasimpasa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Kasimpasa will be played at Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce will once again be without Caglar Soyuncu, Diego Carlos, and Alexander Djiku, all sidelined through injury, forcing Sofyan Amrabat to continue filling in as an emergency centre-back.

Adding to their defensive woes, both Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao have suffered season-ending knee injuries, while Ismail Yuksek remains out of action.

In midfield, Sebastian Szymanski is suspended, but there is some relief for the Yellow Canaries as Youssef En-Nesyri is available again following his own suspension. Meanwhile, Dominik Livakovic has shaken off an injury and is expected to reclaim his starting spot between the posts.

Kasimpasa team news

Kasimpasa will be without the services of Aytac Kara, who is forced to sit this one out after accumulating too many yellow cards, while Ali Emre Yanar is sidelined with a muscle issue.

However, the visitors have received a timely boost with Andreas Gianniotis fully recovering from injury, putting him back in contention for selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links