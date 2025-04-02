How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Turkish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Turkish Cup match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fierce rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray lock horns for the third time this season as they battle for a spot in the Turkish Cup semifinals on Wednesday. With both clubs eyeing silverware in a tight league title race, this knockout clash carries extra weight. The winner will face either Konyaspor or Iskenderunspor in the next round.

Galatasaray, the competition's most successful club with 18 titles, last lifted the trophy in 2019, while Fenerbahce, seven-time winners, secured their most recent triumph in 2023. Okan Buruk's side boasts a strong record against their city rivals this season, but will that be enough to edge this decisive encounter?

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce returned to winning ways after a three-game slump, kicking off their post-international break campaign with a 4-2 victory over Bodrum. Milan Skriniar opened the scoring in the fifth minute, with Oguz Aydın, Sebastian Szymanski, and Talisca all finding the net before halftime.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream Austria atv Bulgaria MAX Sport 2 Slovenia Sportklub 3 Slovenia Turkey Digiturk Play, atv Ukraine MEGOGO Football 3

The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through Digiturk Play and atv in Turkey.

In Bulgaria, fans can watch the game on MAX Sport 2, while Sportklub 3 Slovenia will show the match in Slovenia.

MEGOGO Football 3 will show the cup game in Ukraine.

It will not be broadcast live in the UK and US.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray kick-off time

The match will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, with kick-off at 6:45 pm BST / 1:45 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Caglar Soyuncu and Diego Carlos are set to return to the squad in a big boost for Jose Mourinho's side. Soyuncu, sidelined since picking up an injury against Rangers in the Europa League Round of 16, is expected to be back in action during the international window. Meanwhile, Carlos, a winter signing, has resumed individual training and could be available for the Bodrum FK clash. The Brazilian defender has seen limited game time since arriving, featuring for just 89 minutes across three matches, and has been nursing a hamstring strain.

In midfield, Fred was ruled out of the Bodrum FK fixture but is on track to recover in time for the Turkish Cup derby against Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce face defensive setbacks, with Diego Carlos (fitness concern) and Caglar Soyuncu unavailable, paving the way for Alexander Djiku and Yusuf Akçiçek to partner at center-back.

In midfield, Fred remains sidelined, while long-term absentees Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao are out for the season due to cruciate ligament injuries.

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be without striker Mauro Icardi, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury. Additionally, Ismail Jakobs is ruled out due to an Achilles tendon rupture, while Yunus Akgun is unavailable because of a muscle injury.

