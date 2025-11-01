+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
team-logoVancouver Whitecaps
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas host Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday of the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Round One Best-of-three series.

Vancouver, currently second in the Western Conference, dominated the first game with a 3-0 win, putting Dallas (seventh in West) under pressure to even the series and force a deciding Game three back in Vancouver.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff
Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps lineups

FC Dallas

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

VAN
30
M. Collodi
3
O. Urhoghide
32
N. Norris
25
S. Ibeagha
55
K. Ferreira
17
Ramiro
18
S. Moore
12
C. Cappis
77
B. Kamungo
9
P. Musa
23
L. Farrington
1
Y. Takaoka
6
R. Priso-Mbongue
18
E. Ocampo
12
B. Halbouni
28
T. Johnson
16
S. Berhalter
11
E. Sabbi
20
A. Cubas
13
Thomas Muller
22
A. Ahmed
14
D. Rios

4-2-3-1

VANAway team crest

DAL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Quill

VAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Soerensen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

FC Dallas team news

Coach Eric Quill welcomes back suspended key players Petar Musa, Ramiro, and Logan Farrington for this important match.

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi continues to impress and will start, while Patrickson Delgado is out injured, likely replaced by Sam Sarver

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver remain confident after their Game one success and have a mostly fit squad bolstered by strong attacking options, including Ryan Gauld, whose form has been outstanding.

Goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Yohei Takaoka remain reliable options. The team is focused yet humble, knowing the challenge remains to close out the series. Vancouver will rely on their tactical discipline and momentum to maintain the lead.

Form

DAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

DAL

Last 5 matches

VAN

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

