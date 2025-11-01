How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Dallas host Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday of the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Round One Best-of-three series.

Vancouver, currently second in the Western Conference, dominated the first game with a 3-0 win, putting Dallas (seventh in West) under pressure to even the series and force a deciding Game three back in Vancouver.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Coach Eric Quill welcomes back suspended key players Petar Musa, Ramiro, and Logan Farrington for this important match.

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi continues to impress and will start, while Patrickson Delgado is out injured, likely replaced by Sam Sarver.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver remain confident after their Game one success and have a mostly fit squad bolstered by strong attacking options, including Ryan Gauld, whose form has been outstanding.

Goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Yohei Takaoka remain reliable options. The team is focused yet humble, knowing the challenge remains to close out the series. Vancouver will rely on their tactical discipline and momentum to maintain the lead.

