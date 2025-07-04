How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Minnesota United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas aim to halt their downward spiral as they host high-flying Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium this weekend.

It's been a rocky ride for Dallas, who currently sit 11th in the Western Conference with 21 points and a disappointing 5-8-6 record. Home comfort has been hard to come by, they've won just once in their last nine outings and are a bleak 1-6-2 at home. Their latest setback came in a 3-2 loss to San Diego, another frustrating game in a season they'll want to turn around quickly.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United come into this clash in far stronger form. The Loons sit third in the West with 34 points and a 9-4-7 record, including a solid 4-2-4 mark on the road. They stretched their unbeaten streak to three games with a dramatic 2-2 draw at New York Red Bulls, conceding a gut-wrenching equaliser in stoppage time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET on Friday, July 4, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Dallas team news

Petar Musa has been the bright spark in a dim campaign for Dallas. The striker netted for the third straight match against San Diego, marking the second-longest scoring run of his MLS career. If Dallas are to get back on track, Musa will likely be at the heart of it.

Injury concerns persist for the hosts. Osaze Urhoghide (upper leg), Paxton Pomykal (knee), and Anderson Julio (lower leg) were all sidelined last time out and remain doubtful heading into the weekend.

Minnesota United team news

Kelvin Yeboah and Anthony Markanich got on the scoresheet in the first half, but late defensive lapses cost them maximum points. Still, they've only tasted defeat once in their last eight.

Creative linchpin Pereyra was instrumental again in the draw, tallying his 13th match this season with multiple chances created, a league-best among Loons players, comfortably ahead of Robin Lod (5).

As for absences, Morris Duggan is unlikely to feature due to a lingering back issue. There's a chance Dayne St. Clair, Tani Oluwaseyi, and Carlos Harvey could return from Gold Cup duty, but Joseph Rosales might be unavailable with Honduras in the semi-finals midweek.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

