How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chasing back-to-back MLS home wins for the first time this season, FC Dallas gear up to host Los Angeles FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday night.

The Toros sit just three points adrift of the playoff spots in the Western Conference after being held to a 1-1 draw by Austin FC, while LAFC strengthened their grip on fifth place thanks to a 2-0 triumph over the New England Revolution last weekend.

Home form has been Dallas’ Achilles’ heel this year, with only three victories in front of their supporters – tied for the fewest in the West. History is split between these two, though: LAFC came out 2-0 winners when they squared off in July, but Dallas had the upper hand in last season’s home clash, running out 3-1 victors.

FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC are set to square off in what promises to be an exhilarating MLS faceoff. For those interested in deepening their engagement with the sport, exploring sportsbook promotions could provide the edge needed to enjoy the game both passionately and strategically, offering a new twist on game day excitement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

The MLS match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Dallas team news

Injury setbacks continue to shape Eric Quill's side. Paxton Pomykal missed out against Austin with a knee knock, while goalkeeper Maarten Paes was also unavailable due to a leg issue.

On the bright side, Shaquell Moore opened the scoring with his third goal of the campaign, and Christian Cappis earned his first-ever MLS start, impressing with over 70 minutes of action.

Los Angeles FC team news

For LAFC, defensive options remain thin. Aaron Long, Jeremy Ebobisse, and Lorenzo Dellavalle were absent last week with leg problems, while Maxime Chanot is still recovering from a head injury.

Even so, Marco Delgado struck shortly after the restart to put the Black and Gold ahead against New England, and new loanee Mathieu Choiniere sealed the deal in stoppage time with his first goal since arriving from Grasshopper Zurich.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links