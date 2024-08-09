How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will open their Leagues Cup knockout stage campaign at home for the second straight season as they host Santos Laguna at TQL Stadium on Friday in that round of 32 clash.

Cincy pulled off a spectacular comeback against New York City FC on Monday, winning 4-2 to top the East 1 standings, while Santos Laguna earned second place in East 7 courtesy of a 5-3 shootout win over Atlanta United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Santos Laguna will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, the driving force behind FC Cincinnati's success this season, missed their previous match due to a nagging toe injury affecting both feet. His status for the upcoming game remains in doubt, leaving a significant void in their attacking lineup if he is unable to feature.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alec Kann is nursing a sore hip, while defender Malik Pinto is dealing with an ankle problem. Cincinnati will also be without the services of defenders Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga, both of whom are sidelined with leg injuries. Miazga's injury is particularly concerning, as he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Defender Miles Robinson, who recently returned from the Olympics where his team was eliminated in the quarter-finals, was an unused substitute in their previous match.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Walters; Robinson, Keller, Murphy; Orellano, Nwobodo, Bucha, Halsey; Kubo; Kelsy, Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Hagglund, Awaziem, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin Midfielders: Nwobodo, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Santos Laguna team news

Last weekend, Santos Laguna were once again without Pedro Aquino and Ronaldo Prieto due to knee injuries, while Harold Preciado remains suspended following allegations of illegal gambling.

Jose Juan Macias made his return from a muscle injury on Sunday, coming on just before the final whistle to replace Jordan Carrillo.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Medina, Nunez, Santamaria, Amione; Mariscal, Naveda; Carrillo, Fagundez, Munoz; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

