How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs DC United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United have a chance to shake things up in the East when they visit high-flying FC Cincinnati on Saturday at TQL Stadium, with the hosts still unbeaten on home turf in the 2025 MLS season.

Cincinnati dropped valuable ground in the race for top spot midweek, letting a 3-1 second-half lead slip in a chaotic 3-3 draw with FC Dallas. That result leaves them three points adrift of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, and it's a dent they'll want to fix quickly.

As for DC United, they sit in 13th, but salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw at home against the New England Revolution thanks to a late equaliser from Gabriel Pirani—his first of the campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United kick-off time

The MLS match between FC Cincinnati and DC United will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

The Orange and Blue were without Yuya Kubo (leg) and Nick Hagglund (chest) on Wednesday, both of whom remain question marks for the weekend. While Pavel Bucha, Kevin Denkey, and Gerardo Valenzuela all got on the scoresheet, Cincinnati's leaky backline cost them dearly in the final 45 minutes.

DC United team news

Injuries have taken a toll on Troy Lesesne’s side, with Lukas MacNaughton and Dominique Badji sidelined due to thigh issues, Randall Leal nursing a sore knee, and Jackson Hopkins dealing with a hip problem. To make matters worse, talisman Christian Benteke continues to be sidelined by an ankle knock.

