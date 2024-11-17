How to watch today's Everton Women vs Liverpool Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Everton Women and Liverpool FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women will head across town to Goodison Park on Sunday for a much-anticipated Merseyside derby against Everton Women.

The Reds currently occupy sixth place in the Women's Super League, while the Toffees find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table. Everton remain one of only two sides yet to secure a league victory this season, having recorded three draws and four defeats from their opening seven matches.

Their most recent outing saw them salvage a point away at Crystal Palace, with Honoka Hayashi scoring a second-half equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw and halt a run of two straight losses.

Liverpool's season has been a mixed bag so far, as their seven league fixtures have yielded two wins, three draws, and two defeats. However, their struggles have been evident in recent weeks, with last weekend's 3-0 loss to reigning champions Chelsea extending their winless streak in the league to four matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton Women vs Liverpool FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Super League match between Everton Women and Liverpool FC Women will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton Women vs Liverpool FC Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Goodison Park

The match will be played at Goodison Park on Sunday, October 17, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Everton Women team news

The hosts will be without Aurora Galli, Inma Gabarro, and Kenzie Weir, as all three are sidelined with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Defender Elise Stenevik is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue, while Karen Holmgaard faces a race against time to prove her fitness.

Lucy Hope, who missed the recent draw with Crystal Palace, remains a doubt and will undergo further assessment ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Liverpool FC Women team news

On the other hand, the visitors are still missing Sofie Lundgaard and Sophie Roman Haug, who are recovering from knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Lucy Parry continues to be sidelined with an Achilles problem that kept her out of the loss to Chelsea last weekend.

However, Liverpool manager Matt Beard has confirmed that Fuka Nagano is fit to return after overcoming an ankle injury, boosting the Reds' midfield options for the derby clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links