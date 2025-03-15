+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Goodison Park
team-logo
Watch live on fubo (free-trial)
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Everton vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueEverton vs West HamEvertonWest Ham

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Everton and West Ham go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Saturday, with both sides eager to edge closer to the Premier League's mid-table pack. David Moyes will lead his Everton side against his former club as the Toffees look to maintain their recent resurgence.

After suffering a defeat to Aston Villa in Moyes' first match back at Goodison, Everton have since strung together an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak, steadily pulling themselves clear of the relegation scrap. Their most recent performance lacked spark, but they once again proved difficult to break down in a 1-1 draw with Wolves. Jack Harrison fired them ahead before Marshall Munetsi hit back for the hosts.

West Ham, on the other hand, appeared to be finding their rhythm under Graham Potter after back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester. However, following a brief respite from action due to their FA Cup absence, the Hammers stumbled again. Up against a depleted Newcastle side struggling for consistency, West Ham delivered a flat display and were second-best throughout, eventually succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Universo, Telemundo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Everton vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 am PT/11:00 am ET on Saturday, March 152025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton vs West Ham Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestWHU
1
J. Pickford
32
J. Branthwaite
6
J. Tarkowski
15
J. O'Brien
19
V. Mykolenko
11
J. Harrison
29
J. Lindstroem
37
J. Garner
27
I. Gueye
16
A. Doucoure
14
Beto
23
A. Areola
25
J. Todibo
3
A. Cresswell
26
M. Kilman
28
T. Soucek
14
M. Kudus
10
L. Paqueta
57
O. Scarles
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
19
E. Alvarez
20
J. Bowen

3-4-2-1

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Potter

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Everton are set to be without several key players for this encounter, with Armando Broja (ankle), Orel Mangala and Dwight McNeil (both knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), and Iliman Ndiaye (MCL) all sidelined. However, the Toffees have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions heading into the match.

Moyes has prioritized defensive discipline and swift counterattacks, with Carlos Alcaraz expected to play a key role in linking midfield to attack. With injuries depleting his striking options, he will turn to Beto as the primary attacking outlet, flanked by Jesper Lindstrøm and Jack Harrison out wide.

West Ham team news

West Ham will also be missing key personnel, with Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, and Vladimir Coufal all ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Michail Antonio remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from surgery following a road traffic accident.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

WHU

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement