How to watch today's Everton vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everton and West Ham go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Saturday, with both sides eager to edge closer to the Premier League's mid-table pack. David Moyes will lead his Everton side against his former club as the Toffees look to maintain their recent resurgence.

After suffering a defeat to Aston Villa in Moyes' first match back at Goodison, Everton have since strung together an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak, steadily pulling themselves clear of the relegation scrap. Their most recent performance lacked spark, but they once again proved difficult to break down in a 1-1 draw with Wolves. Jack Harrison fired them ahead before Marshall Munetsi hit back for the hosts.

West Ham, on the other hand, appeared to be finding their rhythm under Graham Potter after back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester. However, following a brief respite from action due to their FA Cup absence, the Hammers stumbled again. Up against a depleted Newcastle side struggling for consistency, West Ham delivered a flat display and were second-best throughout, eventually succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at home.

Everton vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 am PT/11:00 am ET on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton are set to be without several key players for this encounter, with Armando Broja (ankle), Orel Mangala and Dwight McNeil (both knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), and Iliman Ndiaye (MCL) all sidelined. However, the Toffees have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions heading into the match.

Moyes has prioritized defensive discipline and swift counterattacks, with Carlos Alcaraz expected to play a key role in linking midfield to attack. With injuries depleting his striking options, he will turn to Beto as the primary attacking outlet, flanked by Jesper Lindstrøm and Jack Harrison out wide.

West Ham team news

West Ham will also be missing key personnel, with Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, and Vladimir Coufal all ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Michail Antonio remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from surgery following a road traffic accident.

