How to watch today's Everton vs Peterborough FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Everton and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton prepare to host Peterborough United at Goodison Park in the opening match of the FA Cup third round on Thursday evening.

The pressure is mounting on Sean Dyche after a narrow 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, with reports swirling that new owners, the Friedkin Group, are growing uneasy about the team’s recent slump. Once heralded for stabilizing the club during his first 18 months, Dyche is now facing discontent from fans, who are increasingly frustrated with his defensive tactics, which are no longer yielding results.

The Toffees are desperate for an FA Cup revival, having failed to reach the final in 16 years. Their recent record in the competition leaves much to be desired, with just one win in their last five outings. In 2022, they were dismantled by Crystal Palace, exited at this stage to Manchester United in 2023, and suffered an embarrassing defeat to Luton Town at home last season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Peterborough online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Everton and Peterborough will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Peterborough kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Goodison Park

The FA Cup match between Everton and Peterborough will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Everton team news

A potential subplot involves 39-year-old Ashley Young, who could face his son Tyler Young in this fixture. However, neither is likely to play, as Ashley Young’s minutes are being carefully managed, while Tyler Young has only featured briefly in an EFL Trophy match this season.

Everton’s top scorer, Dwight McNeil, remains sidelined, missing the Bournemouth clash and confirmed out for this game as well. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another concern, nursing an ankle injury picked up in training, with his availability still uncertain. Seamus Coleman, James Garner, and Tim Iroegbunam remain out of action, while Armando Broja is doubtful after a freak incident against Bournemouth, where he injured himself attempting a shot.

Adding to Everton’s woes, Youssef Chermiti suffered a setback just days before this match, ruling him out of what would have been a chance to lead the line. As a result, teenager Harrison Armstrong is expected to get his opportunity to inject some much-needed energy into a team struggling for form.

Peterborough team news

For Peterborough United, injuries are also a concern. First-choice goalkeeper Jed Steer is unlikely to feature, meaning Australian stopper Nicholas Bilokapic will likely step in once more. The absence of Kwame Poku, one of League One's standout players this season with 15 goal contributions in 17 games, will be a major blow.

Defenders Rio Adebisi and Mahamadou Susoho are also on the injury list, while Sam Curtis has returned to Sheffield United after the conclusion of his loan spell, leaving Darren Ferguson with limited options as he seeks to upset the odds at Goodison.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

EVE Last match PET 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Peterborough 1 - 2 Everton 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links