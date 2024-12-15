How to watch today's Everton Women vs Manchester City Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Everton Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will host Manchester City Women up next in the Women's Super League (WSL) at Walton Hall Park on Sunday.

Man City are second in the league standings, five points behind high-flying leaders Chelsea. They have only lost one game this season so far, and 10th-placed Everton should not bother the side too much even though they are playing away from home.

Everton will be desperate to climb up the standings. They have only managed one win in their last five fixtures and will need a phenomenal display to stun the visitors.

How to watch Everton Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Everton Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Walton Hall Park

The match will be played at Walton Hall Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton Women team news

The home team faces several injury concerns, with Aurora Galli, Inma Gabbaro, Clare Wheeler, and Kenzie Weir ruled out due to various issues.

Issy Hobson is unavailable for the year’s final match as she undergoes concussion protocols.

Manchester City Women team news

Bunny Shaw, the WSL's leading scorer, is expected to remain out until the new year after missing the midweek fixture due to injury.

City are also missing Vivianne Miedema, Lauren Hemp, Naomi Layzell, Sandy MacIver, and Risa Shimizu, all sidelined with knee injuries.

Alex Greenwood's availability is in doubt following a serious-looking injury that required her to be stretchered off during Thursday's Champions League victory.

