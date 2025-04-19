How to watch today's Everton vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to tighten their hold on a top-five Premier League finish, Manchester City make the trip to Goodison Park on Saturday for a showdown with an Everton side eager to build on newfound momentum.

The Toffees snapped a six-game winless stretch with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph away at Nottingham Forest last weekend. While wins have been scarce, David Moyes' men have suffered just one defeat in their last dozen league outings, a sign that City won't be strolling to three points on Merseyside.

City arrive on the back of a commanding 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace, extending their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions. They also boast an imposing record at Goodison, having won on their last eight visits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Man City will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Injuries continue to pile up for the hosts. Jesper Lindstrom, on loan from Napoli, appears to have played his last game of the season after undergoing hernia surgery. He joins Orel Mangala (knee) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) in the treatment room.

Dwight McNeil has returned to action with two short substitute cameos but remains a doubt to start, leaving Jack Harrison in line to keep his place on the right flank. Carlos Alcaraz is likely to serve again as an impact option from the bench, with Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucouré continuing in advanced roles behind the striker. Up front, Beto could be recalled to lead the line, possibly at the expense of Armando Broja.

Manchester City team news

City's injury list is no less worrying. Ederson aggravated a groin issue against Palace and is expected to miss out, joining Rodri (ACL), Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (thigh), Erling Haaland (ankle), and Manuel Akanji (abductor) on the sidelines. Phil Foden, dealing with a knock, will be assessed closer to kickoff.

Stefan Ortega is set to deputise in goal, while Pep Guardiola may freshen up his backline after a rocky opening half-hour last weekend. Matheus Nunes is pushing for a start at right-back in place of Rico Lewis, and Abdukodir Khusanov could return in central defence if Josko Gvardiol slides over to replace Nico O’Reilly on the left.

In midfield, Bernardo Silva, who found the net in the reverse fixture, may earn a recall, while Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush should retain their attacking roles. Either Savinho or Jeremy Doku may be brought in to add fresh legs if James McAtee drops out of the starting XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links