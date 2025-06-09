How to watch today's Estonia vs Norway World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Estonia and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estonia face a daunting test on Monday as they welcome a red-hot Norway side to the A. Le Coq Arena, desperate to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Jurgen Henn's side are clinging to contention in Group I but will need a dramatic turnaround after a patchy run of form. The Sinisargid fell to a 3-1 defeat against Israel on Friday, a damaging blow in what was essentially a six-pointer. Despite Mattias Kait giving them an early lead, defensive lapses cost them dearly as Israel came roaring back.

In stark contrast, Stale Solbakken's Norway are flying high, boasting a perfect record so far in Group I. With three wins from three, they look nailed on to top the group and secure a spot at the World Cup. Last time out, Lovene swept aside Italy with a dominant 3-0 display, with Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, and Erling Haaland all striking before the break to seal the deal.

Estonia’s form tells a worrying story, just two wins in their last nine outings since June 2024, and two defeats already in 2025. With Norway rolling into town in top gear, Monday’s clash looks set to be a stern uphill climb for the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Estonia vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualifiers match between Estonia and Norway will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Estonia vs Norway kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. I A Le Coq Arena

The World Cup Qualification match between Estonia and Norway will be played at A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am ET/2:45 pm PT on Monday, June 9, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Estonia team news

Mattias Kait, who found the net in Estonia's last outing, is expected to retain his spot in the No. 10 role, pulling the strings just behind striker Alex Tamm.

Flanking the forward line, Ioan Yakovlev and Vlasiy Sinyavskiy are likely to feature on the wings, offering width and pace, while full-backs Michael Schjonning-Larsen and Joseph Saliste will look to surge forward and deliver from deep with overlapping runs down either flank.

Norway team news

Over in the Norwegian camp, it's business as usual up front with Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, and Antonio Nusa forming a fearsome attacking trio that's been tormenting defences so far in Group I. The trio will aim to fire Stale Solbakken's side to a fourth straight victory.

Skipper Martin Odegaard is set to marshal the midfield, likely joined by the industrious Sander Berge and the combative Morten Thorsby, while Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjorn Heggem are expected to anchor the Norwegian backline.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links