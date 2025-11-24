+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoEspanyol
RCDE Stadium
team-logoSevilla
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Espanyol vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Espanyol have quietly become one of La Liga's early feel-good stories, and they return to the RCDE Stadium aiming to keep their momentum alive against a Sevilla side that can't seem to decide what version of itself it wants to be.

Since Alan Pace took charge of the club in the summer, the Catalan outfit have punched above their weight, playing with enough confidence to dream about sneaking into the European mix. But the shine has dulled slightly in recent weeks. A flat 2-0 defeat to Villarreal followed a narrow 2-1 setback at Deportivo Alaves, leaving Espanyol searching for a spark as winter approaches.

Sevilla, meanwhile, continue to live in a state of perpetual turbulence. Off-field uncertainty set the stage for another reset, with Matias Almeyda stepping in over the summer. His side has flashed genuine quality at times, most notably in a stunning 4-1 rout of reigning champions Barcelona back in early October. That high was quickly followed by a three-game skid, though they did limp into the international break with a much-needed 1-0 win over an out-of-sorts Osasuna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Espanyol vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Espanyol vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
RCDE Stadium

The match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Seville, Spain on Monday, November 24, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Espanyol vs Sevilla lineups

Espanyol team news

As Espanyol's only major concern is Javi Puado, who remains sidelined with a knee issue and is not expected back until December.

Sevilla team news

Sevilla's injury list is more crowded. Tanguy Nianzou and Cesar Azpilicueta are both unavailable, with Nianzou unlikely to feature until late December and Azpilicueta targeting a return before month’s end. Isaac Romero and Alexis Sanchez are also touch-and-go for this trip. On top of that, Jose Angel Carmona sits this one out through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

