How to watch today's Espanyol vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Espanyol have quietly become one of La Liga's early feel-good stories, and they return to the RCDE Stadium aiming to keep their momentum alive against a Sevilla side that can't seem to decide what version of itself it wants to be.

Since Alan Pace took charge of the club in the summer, the Catalan outfit have punched above their weight, playing with enough confidence to dream about sneaking into the European mix. But the shine has dulled slightly in recent weeks. A flat 2-0 defeat to Villarreal followed a narrow 2-1 setback at Deportivo Alaves, leaving Espanyol searching for a spark as winter approaches.

Sevilla, meanwhile, continue to live in a state of perpetual turbulence. Off-field uncertainty set the stage for another reset, with Matias Almeyda stepping in over the summer. His side has flashed genuine quality at times, most notably in a stunning 4-1 rout of reigning champions Barcelona back in early October. That high was quickly followed by a three-game skid, though they did limp into the international break with a much-needed 1-0 win over an out-of-sorts Osasuna.

As Espanyol's only major concern is Javi Puado, who remains sidelined with a knee issue and is not expected back until December.

Sevilla's injury list is more crowded. Tanguy Nianzou and Cesar Azpilicueta are both unavailable, with Nianzou unlikely to feature until late December and Azpilicueta targeting a return before month’s end. Isaac Romero and Alexis Sanchez are also touch-and-go for this trip. On top of that, Jose Angel Carmona sits this one out through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

