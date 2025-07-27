How to watch today's England Women vs Spain Women Euro 2025 final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between England and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Holders England and reigning world champions Spain are set for a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final this Sunday at St. Jakobs-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

Just under a week removed from their extra-time heroics against Italy, the Lionesses will lock horns once again with familiar foes Spain, setting the stage for a gripping rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, where La Roja edged England 1-0 in Sydney to capture their maiden world title.

Two years on, the powerhouses of women's football collide again, this time with the European crown up for grabs. England arrive as slight underdogs, and understandably so. Spain, fresh off their UEFA Nations League triumph earlier this year, are chasing an unprecedented treble and have looked unstoppable throughout the tournament.

But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Sarina Wiegman's England side, it's to never count them out. The Lionesses have lived up to their nickname as the “comeback queens,” clawing their way to Basel with grit, heart, and a flair for the dramatic.

From a stunning comeback against Sweden, erasing a two-goal deficit to win on penalties, to their semifinal epic against Italy, where Chloe Kelly's 119th-minute strike sealed the deal after a 96th-minute equaliser, England’s route to the final has been nothing short of thrilling. This will be their third straight appearance in a major final, having lost just five of their last 19 competitive outings.

Spain, meanwhile, have taken a more dominant route. They've steamrolled their way through the tournament, netting 17 goals, the most of any side, and winning every match by at least a two-goal margin while bossing possession with a tournament-high 67%. Still, this will be their debut appearance in a Women’s Euro final.

Interestingly, England were the last team to hand Spain a defeat, beating them at Wembley in February. However, La Roja hit back with a 2-1 win when the sides met again in early June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro final match between England and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England vs Spain kick-off time

The Women's Euro final match between England and Spain will be played at St. Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on Sunday, July 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England team news

Injury clouds hang over the England camp ahead of the final. Lauren James is in doubt after hobbling off with an ankle issue in the semis, while both Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze were carrying knocks coming into the Italy clash, though both trained in the buildup to the final and seem determined to play their part.

Spain team news

Spain's attacking threat is spearheaded by Alexia Putellas, who leads the tournament in total goal contributions (7).

Esther Gonzalez has been clinical too, topping Spain's scoring charts with four goals, while midfield maestro Patricia Guijarro has pulled the strings with poise and precision throughout.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links