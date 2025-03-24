How to watch today's England vs Latvia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between England and Latvia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England aim to make it two wins from two when they host Latvia in Monday's World Cup qualifier.

The Three Lions got their campaign off to a strong start with a composed 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday, marking the beginning of the Thomas Tuchel era on a positive note. A win would solidify England’s grip on Group K's summit and maintain their flawless start under Tuchel.

Latvia, meanwhile, are chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance as an independent nation after eight unsuccessful qualifying attempts since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Their journey to North America 2026 began on the right note, as Paolo Nicolato's side edged Andorra in a narrow 1-0 win. Substitute Dario Sits headed home a Roberts Savalnieks corner just past the hour mark to secure all three points.

As things stand, Latvia sit second in the group, trailing England only on goal difference. However, with Serbia yet to kick off their campaign and Albania determined to bounce back from their loss at Wembley, Nicolato's squad still has a long road ahead before dreaming of a historic qualification.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Latvia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between England and Latvia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2 and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England vs Latvia kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between England and Latvia will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT on Monday, March 24, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England team news

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to tweak his lineup, particularly on the flanks. Marcus Rashford is likely to make way for Jarrod Bowen, while Anthony Gordon's injury has ruled him out of contention.

Beyond those adjustments, Tuchel faces a key decision on his overall approach. He could stick with a largely unchanged XI to build on England’s solid opening performance or opt for a more experimental lineup as he evaluates his squad in these early days.

Should he shuffle the pack, the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Dan Burn, and Curtis Jones might find themselves on the bench, though they would be eager to retain their places. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Hall, Bukayo Saka, and Noni Madueke remain sidelined, but their absences have given others a chance to shine.

Latvia team news

Latvia will be without two key figures for this international window, as Roberts Uldrikis and skipper Kristers Tobers are both sidelined due to injury.

Deniss Melniks was withdrawn at halftime during Friday's clash with Andorra, but his replacement, Dario Sits, made an immediate impact by netting the decisive goal. Given his match-winning contribution, Sits is expected to retain his spot in the lineup.

Latvia emerged from their victory over Andorra without any fresh injury concerns. Melniks' early exit appeared to be a tactical decision by Paolo Nicolato, who opted for a more attacking setup in the second half. While the manager is unlikely to take such an aggressive approach from the outset at Wembley, Sits—currently playing for Helmond Sport in the Dutch second tier—has staked his claim for a starting role, possibly at the expense of Dmitrijs Zelenkovs or Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links