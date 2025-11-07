+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Elche vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Elche and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Sociedad roll into Friday night with momentum on their side, chasing a third straight La Liga victory as they pay a visit to Estadio Martinez Valero to take on an Elche side that has shown plenty of bite since returning to the top flight.

Elche's return to La Liga has been no soft landing. Eder Sarabia's group sits ninth with 14 points from 11 matches (3W, 5D, 3L), just four back of sixth-place Espanyol. For a team that finished second in the Segunda last season, they've more than held their own. But the shine has dulled recently; three losses in their last four games, including a 3-1 setback against Barcelona, have reminded them of the harsh reality of Spain's top division.

Real Sociedad haven't exactly had smooth sailing either, yet something has clicked. The Txuri-Urdin have climbed to 14th with 12 points, but crucially arrive on a three-match winning streak across all competitions, including gritty league triumphs over Sevilla and Athletic Club. And history favors them here: La Real haven’t fallen to Elche since 2015, and they did the double in 2022-23 (1-0, 2-0).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Elche vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN Select, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Elche vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Estadio Martinez Valero

The match will be played at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, Spain on Saturday, November 7, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Elche vs Real Sociedad lineups

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-3-3

M. Dituro
D. Affengruber
A. Nunez
V. Chust
A. Pedrosa
R. Mendoza
R. Mir
M. Aguado
A. Febas
C
Josan
A. Rodriguez
A. Remiro
S. Gomez
J. Martin
I. Zubeldia
J. Aramburu
C. Soler
B. Mendez
J. Gorrotxategi
C
M. Oyarzabal
T. Kubo
G. Guedes

  • E. Sarabia

  • S. Francisco

Elche team news

The hosts may need to run a late fitness test on defender Pedro Bigas, who limped off against Barca. Otherwise, Elche are close to full strength. 

Expect Andre Silva and Rafa Mir, both on four goals this campaign, to lead the line again, while Marc Aguado steadies the midfield. In defense, David Affengruber, a subject of growing transfer whispers, anchors the back line.

Real Sociedad team news

For Real Sociedad, injuries remain a nagging theme. Orri Oskarsson is still sidelined, while Arsen Zakharyan, Yangel Herrera, Jon Karrikaburu, and Jon Pacheco are also in doubt. Ander Barrenetxea is battling a thigh issue but could be cleared in time to start. 

The offensive burden once again falls to captain and leading scorer Mikel Oyarzabal, who has already hit the net four times this season and continues to be the heartbeat of their attack.

Form

2/5

3/5

Head-to-Head Record

1/5

