How to watch today's Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid aim to get themselves back on track in La Liga this weekend as they make the trip to Elche on Sunday, looking to shake off a rare wobble before the international break.

Sitting three points clear at the summit, Los Blancos remain the pace-setters in Spain, while newly promoted Elche have more than held their own, parking themselves comfortably in 11th after an impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Xabi Alonso's men limped into the break after a frustrating 0-0 stalemate with Rayo Vallecano, which came hot on the heels of a 1-0 Champions League setback at the hands of Liverpool. Even so, Madrid's overall body of work speaks for itself: 10 wins, a single draw and one defeat, good for 31 points and a slim edge over Barcelona.

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Elche and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Elche vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Martinez Valero

The match between Elche and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Elche team news

Elche are dealing with only one significant concern, as Pedro Bigas is touch-and-go with his lingering injury. Outside of that, manager Sarabia has a clean bill of health and may well send out the same XI that pushed Real Sociedad last time out. That includes former Real Madrid prospect Alvaro Rodriguez, who found the net in that game and is likely to spearhead a 4-1-4-1 alongside threats like Rafa Mir and Josan.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid's injury picture is a little more chaotic, as usual, but there's good news sprinkled in. Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga are all tracking toward being fit despite various knocks during international duty. On the other hand, Dean Huijsen remains a major doubt, which could force a centre-back pairing of David Alaba and Raul Asencio, especially with Eder Militao still sidelined from his Brazil injury.

Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal are also stuck on the treatment table, and the statuses of Franco Mastantuono and Aurelien Tchouameni hang in the balance. With so many moving parts, Alonso may even pivot to a shape change, most intriguingly, placing Jude Bellingham in his preferred free role behind a fearsome front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

