How to watch today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham head into the defining match of their season on Thursday night, travelling to Germany for a do-or-die second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German side are riding high after a commanding 3-0 win over Heidenheim, a result that lifted them to third place in the Bundesliga. Dino Toppmoller's men were in complete control, with Hugo Ekitike putting in a standout performance to spearhead the victory. With Champions League qualification within reach, Eintracht will be eager to make a deep run in Europe. After holding Spurs to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in London, they now return to Deutsche Bank Park as narrow favourites.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's turbulent campaign took another hit with a 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton, a result that saw them drop to 15th in the Premier League table. While relegation isn't a looming threat, pressure is mounting on Ange Postecoglou, whose position grows more fragile by the week.

With domestic hopes fading fast, the Europa League represents Spurs' last shot at silverware and redemption. They showed promise in the first leg but lacked the cutting edge to snatch a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League quarter-final second-leg between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Deutsche Bank Park

The Europa League quarter-final second-leg between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, April 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Injury-wise, the hosts are in good shape. Only Junior Dina Ebimbe and veteran keeper Kevin Trapp remain sidelined, though the in-form Kaua Santos has filled in admirably between the posts.

Ansgar Knauff remains a question mark after missing the first leg in London, but Dino Toppmoller otherwise has a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal. Hugo Ekitike, who found the net in the first leg, is likely to spearhead the attack once again, supported by the returning Hugo Larsson and Mario Gotze, both of whom were rested over the weekend.

Tottenham team news

There is a silver lining, however. Injuries have eased, with only Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso expected to miss the trip. Crucially, skipper Son Heung-min is likely to return to the starting XI as Tottenham prepare to throw everything at Frankfurt in a bid to salvage their season.

Despite a nightmare outing in which Guglielmo Vicario was culpable for two of the goals conceded, the Italian shot-stopper is still expected to retain his place between the posts on Thursday. The defensive trio of Destiny Udogie, Micky Van de Ven, and Pedro Porro were all given a breather over the weekend and are set to slot back into the starting lineup for the crucial second leg.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links