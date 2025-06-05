How to watch today's Ecuador vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Ecuador and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil are just one step away from punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, but first, they'll have to navigate a tricky test in Quito against an in-form Ecuador side sitting second in the CONMEBOL standings.

Ecuador, who haven't missed a beat in this qualifying campaign, hold a comfortable cushion, nine points clear of Bolivia in eighth and eight ahead of Venezuela in the playoff spot, with just four matches left. Their last outing was a cagey 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago, but their consistency has kept them firmly in the race.

As for the Selecao, it's a new era under Carlo Ancelotti, the first-ever permanent foreign coach of Brazil. The five-time world champions have had a muddled couple of years, but Ancelotti's arrival is seen as a major step forward. Qualification feels like a formality, but making a serious push in 2026 will take much more than reputation alone.

Ecuador vs Brazil kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

The hosts boast a settled lineup under Seba Beccacece, with only a handful of fringe players absent this time. Familiar faces like Champions League winner Willian Pacho and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo are all expected to start.

Enner Valencia, now 35, continues to be Ecuador's go-to man in front of goal, having found the net five times during the current World Cup qualifying campaign.

Since departing England in 2017, the veteran striker has lit up leagues in Mexico, Turkey, and now Brazil, where he leads the line for Internacional. However, his availability for Thursday's high-stakes clash in Guayaquil hangs in the balance, as he nurses a thigh issue.

Leonardo Campana (hamstring) and Gonzalo Plata (knee) are also injury concerns, leaving Ecuador sweating over key attacking options ahead of Brazil's visit.

Brazil team news

Injuries and fitness concerns have sidelined Rodrygo and Neymar, while Vinicius Junior remains the only Real Madrid representative in the squad, despite Ancelotti claiming his Brazil side will mirror the Spanish giants' style. Both Eder Militao and rising star Endrick also miss out.

There's a noticeable dip in Premier League representation, too. After over half the squad came from England's top flight in March, only seven EPL-based players make the cut this time, with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Joao Gomes, Joao Pedro, Andre, and Murillo among the notable omissions.

