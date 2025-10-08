How to watch today's Djibouti vs Egypt World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Djibouti have long been one of African football's perennial strugglers, and their next task couldn't be tougher, facing continental powerhouse Egypt, who are just a breath away from punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

With only two rounds of CAF qualifiers left, the Pharaohs sit comfortably at the summit, boasting a five-point cushion over Burkina Faso. All signs point to Egypt sealing qualification in this clash, and doing so in a convincing fashion.

It’s been a near-flawless campaign for Rui Vitoria's men, who remain unbeaten with six wins and two draws. The combination of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush has been electric, terrorising defences and delivering crucial goals throughout qualifying.

Djibouti, on the other hand, have endured a brutal campaign, just one point from eight matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau during the September window.

Djibouti vs Egypt kick-off time

The match will be played at the Stade Larbi Zaouli on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Djibouti team news

Djibouti's attack has lacked bite, with Gabriel Dadzie and Samuel Akinbinu, both on two goals, sidelined since March, leaving the Riverains de la Mer Rouge short on genuine goal threats. Between the posts, Omar Mohamed impressed in the previous round by conceding only twice, and all eyes will be on coach Nado to see if he sticks with the 23-year-old shot-stopper against Egypt's fearsome frontline.

Egypt team news

The visitors face a slight setback as Omar Marmoush withdrew from the squad due to injury, depriving the Pharaohs of one of their in-form forwards. That puts more responsibility on Mohamed Salah, who's endured a quiet start to life at Liverpool this season but remains Egypt's talisman. The Reds' icon sits on seven goals in qualifying, just one shy of Gabon's Denis Bouanga, the current top scorer.

Meanwhile, Trezeguet, who has notched five goals so far, will be eager to fill the attacking void and boost his tally against the group's lowest-ranked side.

