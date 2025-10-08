+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification CAF
team-logoDjibouti
team-logoEgypt
STREAM LIVE ON ESPN SELECT
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Djibouti vs Egypt World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Djibouti and Egypt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Djibouti have long been one of African football's perennial strugglers, and their next task couldn't be tougher, facing continental powerhouse Egypt, who are just a breath away from punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

With only two rounds of CAF qualifiers left, the Pharaohs sit comfortably at the summit, boasting a five-point cushion over Burkina Faso. All signs point to Egypt sealing qualification in this clash, and doing so in a convincing fashion.

It’s been a near-flawless campaign for Rui Vitoria's men, who remain unbeaten with six wins and two draws. The combination of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush has been electric, terrorising defences and delivering crucial goals throughout qualifying.

Djibouti, on the other hand, have endured a brutal campaign, just one point from eight matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau during the September window. 

In the World Cup Qualification match between Djibouti and Egypt, the battle on the pitch is set to be intense. For sports betting enthusiasts wanting to partake in the action, the Betr promo code offers lucrative bonuses that could enhance the potential returns and deepen involvement in the qualification excitement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Djibouti vs Egypt online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN Select in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Djibouti vs Egypt kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CAF - Grp. A

The match will be played at the Stade Larbi Zaouli on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET for fans in the US

Team news & squads

Djibouti vs Egypt lineups

DjiboutiHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

3-2-4-1

Home team crestEGY
1
O. Mahamoud
3
I. Houmed Bilha
16
Y. Siad Isman
2
A. Abdi
18
A. Farada
4
A. Tokpa
19
M. Hassan
6
O. Daher
21
A. Omar
10
W. Hassan Houssein
11
M. Wais
1
M. El Shenawy
12
M. Hamdi
3
M. Hany
5
R. Rabia
7
Trezeguet
20
I. Adel
21
Zizo
14
H. Fathi
19
M. Ateya
10
M. Salah
11
M. Mohamed

3-2-4-1

EGYAway team crest

DJI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Stéphane Nado

EGY
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hassan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Djibouti team news

Djibouti's attack has lacked bite, with Gabriel Dadzie and Samuel Akinbinu, both on two goals, sidelined since March, leaving the Riverains de la Mer Rouge short on genuine goal threats. Between the posts, Omar Mohamed impressed in the previous round by conceding only twice, and all eyes will be on coach Nado to see if he sticks with the 23-year-old shot-stopper against Egypt's fearsome frontline.

Egypt team news

The visitors face a slight setback as Omar Marmoush withdrew from the squad due to injury, depriving the Pharaohs of one of their in-form forwards. That puts more responsibility on Mohamed Salah, who's endured a quiet start to life at Liverpool this season but remains Egypt's talisman. The Reds' icon sits on seven goals in qualifying, just one shy of Gabon's Denis Bouanga, the current top scorer.

Meanwhile, Trezeguet, who has notched five goals so far, will be eager to fill the attacking void and boost his tally against the group's lowest-ranked side.

Form

DJI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/21
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

DJI

Last 3 matches

EGY

0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

0

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
0/3

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement