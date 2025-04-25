+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Baltimore Orioles v Washington Nationals
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers (15-10) will face the struggling Baltimore Orioles (10-14) on Friday.

Baltimore is wrapping up a series with the Washington Nationals, a rare Interleague matchup between regional rivals. Unfortunately for the Orioles, the trip to the nation's capital hasn't gone as planned, as they've dropped the first two games of the series to a Nationals team that they would typically expect to beat. As a result, the Orioles have slipped to the bottom of the AL East, half a game behind the Rays. In Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington, Adley Rutschman contributed two hits and an RBI, but it wasn’t enough.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are off to a strong start in 2025, sitting atop the AL Central. They hold a slim half-game lead over Cleveland and a comfortable four-game gap over Kansas City in fourth place. Detroit just wrapped up a successful series against the San Diego Padres, taking two of three in a matchup against one of the hottest teams in the National League. Their pitching staff was dominant in Wednesday’s 6-0 win, holding the Padres to just two hits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers vs. the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSDET, MASN2
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tigers will take on the Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Date

Friday, April 25, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT

Venue

Comerica Park

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Detroit Tigers team news

On the Tigers' side, Gleyber Torres has been heating up after his offseason move from the Yankees. He's been batting second as the team’s second baseman, hitting .283 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 13 games. Spencer Torkelson, Detroit's top power hitter, leads the team with seven home runs, 21 RBIs, and 24 hits. He's been moved to the fifth spot in the lineup after spending the start of the season as the cleanup hitter. Riley Greene, who bats third, contributed two hits and an RBI on Wednesday. He’s slugged three home runs and driven in 10 RBIs this season.

Casey Mize, the Tigers' ace, will make his fifth start of the season on Friday. The 27-year-old right-hander is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA, having struck out 18 batters while walking just seven. In his most recent outing, Mize pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run in a win over the Royals.

Baltimore Orioles team news

Rutschman, who plays catcher but occasionally serves as the designated hitter, leads the Orioles in at-bats. He's batting .214 with four home runs and eight RBIs. Cedric Mullins, Baltimore's leadoff hitter and center fielder, leads the team in several categories, including home runs (6), RBIs (19), hits (22), and batting average (.297). Gunnar Henderson, who was an MVP candidate last season, has returned to the lineup after missing some games due to injury. The shortstop is currently hitting .212 with two home runs.

Brandon Young, a 26-year-old right-hander, will make just his second career start on Friday. In his debut start against the Reds, he lasted four innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs, resulting in a 6.75 ERA.

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/22/25

Spring Training

Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers

1 – 9

03/16/25

Spring Training

Detroit Tigers

Baltimore Orioles

1 – 7

03/08/25

Spring Training

Detroit Tigers

Baltimore Orioles

11 – 7

02/25/25

Spring Training

Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers

8 – 7

09/22/24

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers

3 – 4

