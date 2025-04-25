How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Detroit Tigers (15-10) will face the struggling Baltimore Orioles (10-14) on Friday.
Baltimore is wrapping up a series with the Washington Nationals, a rare Interleague matchup between regional rivals. Unfortunately for the Orioles, the trip to the nation's capital hasn't gone as planned, as they've dropped the first two games of the series to a Nationals team that they would typically expect to beat. As a result, the Orioles have slipped to the bottom of the AL East, half a game behind the Rays. In Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington, Adley Rutschman contributed two hits and an RBI, but it wasn’t enough.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are off to a strong start in 2025, sitting atop the AL Central. They hold a slim half-game lead over Cleveland and a comfortable four-game gap over Kansas City in fourth place. Detroit just wrapped up a successful series against the San Diego Padres, taking two of three in a matchup against one of the hottest teams in the National League. Their pitching staff was dominant in Wednesday’s 6-0 win, holding the Padres to just two hits.
Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tigers will take on the Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
Friday, April 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
Venue
Comerica Park
Location
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players
Detroit Tigers team news
On the Tigers' side, Gleyber Torres has been heating up after his offseason move from the Yankees. He's been batting second as the team’s second baseman, hitting .283 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 13 games. Spencer Torkelson, Detroit's top power hitter, leads the team with seven home runs, 21 RBIs, and 24 hits. He's been moved to the fifth spot in the lineup after spending the start of the season as the cleanup hitter. Riley Greene, who bats third, contributed two hits and an RBI on Wednesday. He’s slugged three home runs and driven in 10 RBIs this season.
Casey Mize, the Tigers' ace, will make his fifth start of the season on Friday. The 27-year-old right-hander is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA, having struck out 18 batters while walking just seven. In his most recent outing, Mize pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run in a win over the Royals.
Baltimore Orioles team news
Rutschman, who plays catcher but occasionally serves as the designated hitter, leads the Orioles in at-bats. He's batting .214 with four home runs and eight RBIs. Cedric Mullins, Baltimore's leadoff hitter and center fielder, leads the team in several categories, including home runs (6), RBIs (19), hits (22), and batting average (.297). Gunnar Henderson, who was an MVP candidate last season, has returned to the lineup after missing some games due to injury. The shortstop is currently hitting .212 with two home runs.
Brandon Young, a 26-year-old right-hander, will make just his second career start on Friday. In his debut start against the Reds, he lasted four innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs, resulting in a 6.75 ERA.
Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/22/25
Spring Training
Baltimore Orioles
Detroit Tigers
1 – 9
03/16/25
Spring Training
Detroit Tigers
Baltimore Orioles
1 – 7
03/08/25
Spring Training
Detroit Tigers
Baltimore Orioles
11 – 7
02/25/25
Spring Training
Baltimore Orioles
Detroit Tigers
8 – 7
09/22/24
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Detroit Tigers
3 – 4