How to watch today's Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Vancouver Whitecaps FC embark on their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup journey on Thursday night, opening their Round One, Leg 1 encounter against Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa.

The return leg is scheduled for February 27 at BC Place, with the winner earning a shot at LIGA MX giants Monterrey, who have already secured their Round of 16 berth with a commanding 5-0 aggregate triumph over Forge FC.

This marks Saprissa's 38th all-time appearance in the competition, having punched their ticket by prevailing in their Concacaf Central American Cup play-in series. Meanwhile, Vancouver booked their place after clinching their third consecutive Canadian Championship title in 2024.

How to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Deportivo Saprissa and Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Ricardo Saprissa

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Deportivo Saprissa and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in San Juan, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Thursday, February 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Deportivo Saprissa team news

The Costa Rican club boasts several familiar faces from Major League Soccer, including Kendall Waston, Joseph Mora, and Marvin Loría, while LA Galaxy winger Gino Vivi is currently with the squad on loan.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

On the Whitecaps' side, their offseason recruitment has been measured, with Emmanuel Sabbi and Jayden Nelson joining the ranks to complement Brian White and Ryan Gauld in attack. The club, however, bid farewell to DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has returned to the EFL Championship with Sheffield Wednesday.

Thursday's clash will also mark a new chapter for Vancouver, as Jesper Sørensen steps into the dugout for his first competitive match in charge. The Danish manager takes over from the outgoing Vanni Sartini, eager to make his mark on the club’s continental campaign.

