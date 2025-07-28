How to watch today's Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman Primera Division de Argentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Deportivo Riestra and Atletico Tucuman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 3 of Liga Profesional serves up a compelling clash between two sides on very different paths—Deportivo Riestra and Atletico Tucuman.

Riestra come into this one licking their wounds after a narrow 3-2 defeat on the road against San Martin San Juan. Despite edging possession with 51% and completing more passes (251 to 237), they couldn't make their control count where it mattered most, on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Atletico Tucuman are riding high after pulling off one of the shocks of the early campaign, a gutsy 2-1 win away at Boca Juniors that's injected a wave of confidence into their camp.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US.

Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman kick-off time

The Primera Division match between Deportivo Riestra and Atletico Tucuman will be played at Guillermo Laza in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, July 28, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra team news

On the other side, Deportivo Riestra head coach Tata Benítez is also expected to stick with his previous starting lineup, despite a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to San Martín San Juan. The team will likely take the field in a familiar 5-4-1 formation, designed to absorb pressure and hit on the counter.

Arce is expected to start in goal, shielded by a back five of Sansotre, Mino, Paz, Gallo, and Sayavedra. In midfield, Landriel, Celiz, Goitia, and Alonso should start once again, supporting lone striker Jonathan Herrera up top. The only confirmed absentee is Eric Tovo, who misses out through injury. Despite the setback in their last outing, Riestra's solid structure and work rate will be key as they aim to bounce back at home.

Atletico Tucuman team news

Atlético Tucuman head coach Lucas Pusineri is expected to stick with the same starting XI that pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over Boca Juniors at La Bombonera. The team lined up in a solid 5-3-2 formation in that match, and there's little reason to make changes given their recent success.

Matias Mansilla should remain between the sticks, with Maximiliano Villa, Namandú, Marcelo Ortiz, Miguel Brizuela, and Ignacio Galván forming the defensive wall. In midfield, Adrián Sánchez, Kevin Ortiz, and Lautaro Godoy are set to retain their places, while Mateo Coronel and Leandro Díaz will likely continue leading the line up front. On the injury front, Moisés Brandan, Juan Infante, and Renzo Tesuri are all ruled out, leaving Pusineri with a few depth concerns but a confident core heading into Matchday 3.

