How to watch today's Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Denmark and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sweden Women kick off their Euro 2025 campaign on Friday with a mouth-watering Group C showdown against familiar foes Denmark in Geneva.

The Swedes, semi-finalists in 2022, will fancy their chances of opening with a bang, especially after dismantling their Scandinavian neighbours 6-1 in a Nations League clash just last month. In that meeting, Sweden exploded out of the gates, bagging three goals within the opening 11 minutes in Solna and never looking back.

Denmark, though, arrive in Switzerland on a high after cruising through qualification with a perfect 12 points from four games, finishing above Belgium and the Czech Republic to secure their spot without the need for a playoff.

Group C also features tournament newcomers Poland and European heavyweights Germany, making every point in this group absolutely crucial.

Denmark vs Sweden kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Denmark and Sweden will be played at Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, July 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

For Denmark, manager Anders Jeglertz is expected to stick with a back-three setup. Isabella Obaze, Stine Ballisager, and Katrine Veje are tipped to marshal the defence. Up front, the ever-reliable Pernille Harder—Denmark's all-time top scorer—will spearhead the attack. The Bayern Munich forward could be flanked by Cornelia Kramer of Bayer Leverkusen and Signe Bruun from Real Madrid.

Sweden team news

Sweden, meanwhile, may be without one of their biggest stars. Fridolina Rolfö is in danger of missing the group stage after picking up an injury in that heavy win over Denmark. Even so, their backline remains solid, with Nathalie Björn of Chelsea and Magdalena Eriksson expected to anchor the centre, while Smilla Holmberg and Jonna Andersson operate as full-backs.

In attack, Stina Blackstenius is in red-hot form, having notched five goals in her last three outings for club and country, including the decisive strike in Arsenal's Champions League victory over Barcelona.

