How to watch today's Denmark vs Northern Ireland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Denmark and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news

Northern Ireland kick off their end-of-season international duties with a stern challenge as they head to Copenhagen to face a talented Denmark side.

Michael O'Neill's men showed signs of promise back in March, holding Switzerland to a 1-1 draw thanks to Isaac Price's superb free-kick and edging the shot count 9-6. But any momentum from that was quickly undone in a bruising 5-1 defeat to Sweden, a result that exposed their defensive frailties.

Now, another tough assignment awaits against a Danish outfit brimming with quality. While Brian Riemer's side did bow out of the Nations League quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate loss to Portugal, the tie was much tighter than the scoreline suggests. Denmark edged the first leg 1-0 and looked destined for the semis before Francisco Trincao's late leveller in the second leg forced extra time and ultimately turned the tide.

Even so, the Danes have made their home turf a fortress, winning six of their last seven matches on home soil, the only blemish being a narrow 2-1 loss to reigning Euro champions Spain. Saturday's hosts will fancy their chances of making light work of Northern Ireland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Denmark vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the friendly between Denmark and Northern Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

The friendly between Denmark and Northern Ireland will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Denmark team news

The Danes have no fresh injury issues heading into this friendly, although Leicester goalie Mads Hermansen will sit out following a groin surgery.

Northern Ireland team news

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

O'Neill, meanwhile, could shuffle the deck across these upcoming fixtures, which also include a clash with Iceland on Tuesday. There's a boost at right-back with the return of Liverpool's, whileand, both key figures in Sunderland's recent Championship playoff triumph, add depth to the defensive ranks.