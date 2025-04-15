How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against the struggling Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Capitals hit the ground running this season, notching four wins on the trot to establish themselves as early frontrunners. But their flawless streak was halted by the Mumbai Indians, who pulled off a dramatic 13-run win in Delhi’s backyard. Chasing 206, Delhi looked on track at 119/1 in 10.2 overs but crumbled under pressure, eventually folding for 193 in 19 overs—a collapse that highlighted their vulnerability under the pump.

Despite the loss, Delhi Capitals remain in prime form. They sit second on the points table with 8 points from five matches and a strong net run rate of 0.899. They're the only side among the top four to have played just five games, with the rest having already contested six.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Location Delhi, India

How to watch DC vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between DC and RR online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

The Capitals' campaign opened with a thrilling one-wicket victory over LSG, chasing 210 thanks to a stunning rescue act from Ashutosh Sharma, who smashed 66 off just 31 balls after Delhi were reeling at 113/6.

One of Delhi’s standout performers has been KL Rahul, who’s proving to be a masterstroke acquisition from the auction. The veteran batter guided Delhi to victory with a composed 77 off 51 against CSK and followed it up with an unbeaten 93 versus RCB, steering the Capitals home from a tricky 10/2 situation. He deservedly bagged the Player of the Match honors in both games.

In the clash against Mumbai, Karun Nair nearly pulled off a heist with a gritty knock, but Delhi’s late-innings meltdown—marked by a flurry of run-outs—snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

With a well-rounded squad firing on all cylinders, Delhi Capitals are genuine title contenders. Batters like Abishek Porel and Karun Nair are making vital contributions, while Kuldeep Yadav is leading the charge with the ball—his 10 wickets in five games make him the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

DC Probable Playing XI Against RR

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Player: Karun Nair

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

The Rajasthan Royals find themselves in choppy waters. Despite boasting a stacked lineup, they’ve managed just two wins from six outings and languish at eighth place with a net run rate of -0.838.

Their campaign began with a run-fest loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing 286 and falling short despite reaching 242. A limp showing against KKR, where they managed just 151, saw them suffer back-to-back defeats.

Their only glimmers of hope came in wins over CSK and Punjab Kings, where they posted defendable totals of 185 and 205, respectively. On both occasions, the bowlers had enough in the bank to seal the win.

However, any momentum they built was quickly snuffed out. A 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans and a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of RCB have left their campaign in disarray. More than just defeats, it’s the scale of the losses that’s alarming.

Despite fielding names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Jofra Archer, the Royals are falling well short of expectations. Unless they turn things around swiftly—and drastically—against a red-hot Delhi side, their chances of pulling off an upset look slim.

RR Probable Playing XI Against DC

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Records

DC vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 43°C, hot and dry

43°C, hot and dry Pitch: Balanced

Wednesday’s clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be played under searing conditions, with the mercury expected to soar. The forecast predicts scorching heat and dry air, accompanied by a blanket of hazy sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to peak at a sweltering 43°C, dipping only as low as 31°C by nightfall. With no rain on the radar, players and fans alike should brace for an energy-sapping day in the capital.

The match will be staged at the historic Arun Jaitley Stadium, one of India’s most iconic cricketing landmarks. Established in 1883 and formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the venue was renamed in 2019 in memory of the late politician and cricket administrator.

With a capacity of around 40,000, the ground has witnessed its fair share of cricketing drama—including Anil Kumble’s unforgettable 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1999. Over the decades, it has played host to countless ODIs, Tests, and T20Is, standing as a pillar of India’s rich cricketing legacy.