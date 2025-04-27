How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium gears up for a blockbuster as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 46 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 27.

DC, flying high with six wins from eight outings, sit pretty at No. 2 on the table. Fresh off a commanding eight-wicket demolition of Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, Axar Patel’s men will be brimming with confidence. Having already toppled RCB earlier this season — chasing down 164 with ease — the Capitals will be keen to ride that wave once again.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar's RCB have shaken off their 'slow-starters' tag and are making plenty of noise this season. After edging past Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs, they now sit third, nipping at DC's heels. With history on their side against the Capitals, Patidar's side will look to keep the momentum rolling and edge closer to a playoff berth.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi , India.

Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location Delhi , India

How to watch DC vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

Abishek Porel impressed with the bat last time out and will be eager to lay a strong foundation alongside Karun Nair. Skipper KL Rahul and Axar Patel stitched together a crucial partnership in the previous match, while Tristan Stubbs looks set to play a vital hand in the middle overs. With Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, and Mitchell Starc providing the late fireworks, Delhi's batting looks in ominous touch.

With the ball, Starc and Patel turned the screws last game, and they'll be expected to keep RCB's powerful lineup in check. Mukesh Kumar will be riding high after his four-wicket haul and will join forces with Dushmantha Chameera during the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam round out a well-balanced attack.

DC Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.

Impact Player: Donovan Ferreira

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Virat Kohli remains the heartbeat of RCB's batting, delivering a vintage, match-winning knock against RR. He’ll once again be key at the top alongside Phillip Salt, with Devdutt Padikkal anchoring the middle order. Tim David and Rajat Patidar add further depth, while the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, and Krunal Pandya bring brute force down the order.

RCB's bowlers, though, will need to tighten up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal struggled in their previous outing, leaking runs with the new ball. However, Josh Hazlewood was the game-changer, grabbing four wickets, and he'll be crucial again alongside Shepherd in the middle phase. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma offer spin options to keep batters guessing.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against DC

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

RCB and DC have crossed swords 32 times in the IPL arena, with Royal Challengers emerging triumphant in 19 of those battles. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have managed to get the better of RCB on 12 occasions.

DC vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear Skies

Clear Skies Pitch: Batting-friendly

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a graveyard for bowlers this season, serving up belters with first-innings scores averaging a hefty 197. The smart play? Win the toss, bat first, and pile on the runs. Anything north of 190 should give bowlers a fighting chance to turn the screws in the chase.

As for the weather, expect clear skies and sweltering conditions — perfect for batting. The pitch should stay true throughout, making stroke-play a joy for batters. With an average first innings total of 169, teams will have their eyes set much higher if they want to breathe easy later on.