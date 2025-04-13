How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

The Delhi Capitals face off against the struggling Mumbai Indians in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi—a clash between the league's form team and one desperate for a turnaround.

Unbeaten after four games, Delhi Capitals have made a perfect start to their campaign. Sitting second on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.278, they come into this fixture fresh off a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

For Mumbai Indians, it's been a rocky road so far. With just one win from five games, they languish near the bottom of the standings in eighth place. Their most recent outing—a 12-run loss while chasing 222 against RCB—highlighted their inconsistency, especially up top.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Central Delhi, India.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location Central Delhi, India

How to watch DC vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between DC and MI online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

Despite an early wobble at 58 for 4, a game-changing 111-run partnership between KL Rahul (93* off 53) and Tristan Stubbs (38* off 23) sealed the chase with 13 balls to spare.

Rahul has been the heartbeat of Delhi’s batting, amassing 185 runs in three outings at a blistering strike rate of 169.72. While Jake Fraser-McGurk is yet to hit top gear, his explosive potential remains intact. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Sharma has chipped in with crucial late-over runs, giving the lower order some sting.

With the ball, Mitchell Starc has been making early inroads, bagging 9 wickets in four games, albeit at a slightly expensive 9.47 economy. Kuldeep Yadav has kept things tight and incisive in the middle overs, with 8 scalps and a superb economy of 5.66. Vipraj Nigam has stepped up admirably with 5 wickets, and Axar Patel continues to apply the squeeze through the middle overs, often triggering collapses. Mohit Sharma, though occasionally expensive, remains a partnership breaker with his clever variations.

DC Probable Playing XI Against MI

Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Abishek Porel

Mumbai Indians Team News

Tilak Varma (56 off 29) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) put up a spirited fight, but the early damage left too much to chase. The form of Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, and Ryan Rickelton remains a concern, as the top order continues to falter.

One bright spark has been Suryakumar Yadav, who’s led the charge with 199 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate over 150. If Tilak and Hardik can build on their recent form, MI’s batting will begin to look far more formidable.

On the bowling front, Pandya has led by example with the ball, snaring 10 wickets at an economy of 8.57. Deepak Chahar has kept things steady, while Trent Boult remains a threat with the new ball. The return of Jasprit Bumrah has added much-needed firepower—his tight spells offer hope even in high-scoring games. Mitchell Santner has been reliable in the middle overs, and Vignesh Puthur has quietly impressed, picking up wickets consistently.

MI Probable Playing XI Against DC

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

DC vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have locked horns 35 times in IPL history, with MI narrowly ahead, winning 19 to DC's 16. Their head-to-head battle was evenly poised last season, with each side taking home one win during the group stage.

DC vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Warm and sticky

Warm and sticky Pitch: Batters-Friendly

The surface at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to play true and settles quickly once the lights come on. It’s a paradise for stroke-players, particularly those who target the boundaries square of the wicket. While spinners might extract a touch of turn as the match progresses, there’s rarely any sharp grip or bite—making this a venue where batters usually call the shots.

Conditions are expected to be warm and sticky, though rain won't be a factor.