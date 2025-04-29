How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as start time and team news.

The Delhi Capitals are back in action as they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 48 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the business end of the season fast approaching, every point is gold dust—and both sides have plenty at stake.

Currently perched at fourth in the standings with six wins and three losses, Delhi are eager to shake off a home defeat to RCB and reignite their playoff push. With two other teams hot on their heels in the standings, the Capitals know they can't afford another slip-up.

Meanwhile, KKR have been stuck in first gear. Sitting seventh on the table with just three wins from nine games and one no-result, the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit are skating on thin ice. A loss here could all but seal their fate for the season.

In their last outing, DC posted 162/8 against RCB, with KL Rahul anchoring the innings with a cautious 41 off 39. Despite a solid effort from Axar Patel, who bagged 2/19, Delhi were outplayed by an inspired Virat Kohli and a surprise package in Krunal Pandya. The loss left DC needing a response—and fast.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs KKR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location Delhi, India

How to watch DC vs KKR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs KKR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

For DC, KL Rahul has been the standout performer, scoring 364 runs in 8 matches at a blistering average of 60 and a strike rate of 146. He's notched up three fifties and hammered 16 sixes—proving the old Rahul is very much alive and kicking. Abhishek Porel will continue to open with the returning Faf du Plessis, replacing Fraser-McGurk. Du Plessis has managed 103 runs in four appearances, while Karun Nair, despite a stellar 88 against MI, has struggled since.

In the middle order, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, and Ashutosh Varma bring the firepower. Stubbs is averaging 54 with 217 runs and a strike rate of 164, while Verma’s 138 runs have come at an explosive 175 SR. Axar’s 189 runs with the bat have helped stabilize the middle, though his bowling hasn’t packed the same punch.

With the ball, Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav headline the attack. Starc has 11 wickets from 9 matches but has leaked runs at over 10 per over. Kuldeep, on the other hand, has been miserly, taking 12 wickets at an economy of just 6.55. Mukesh Kumar adds further depth with 9 wickets of his own.

DC Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

As for KKR, their previous fixture against PBKS was washed out after Punjab posted 201/4. Rain stopped play early into KKR’s chase at just 7/0, resulting in both sides sharing the spoils. Prior to that, KKR suffered a crushing defeat where PBKS defended the lowest target in IPL history—an unwanted stat for the Kolkata camp.

Looking back, KKR did have the upper hand the last time these two sides met, winning by seven wickets after restricting DC to 153. Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3/16, while Axar Patel returned a respectable 2/25 in a losing cause. That win was KKR’s second on the trot against Delhi.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against DC

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

KKR may lead the head-to-head count with 18 wins in 34 meetings, but given Delhi’s strong home form and the urgency to stay in the top four, the momentum could swing the Capitals’ way.

DC vs KKR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry

Dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly

The pitch in Delhi has been a batter’s ally this season, although it played slightly slow in DC’s recent clash with RCB. Expect more of the same this time around. The smart money says: win the toss, bowl first, and play the conditions.