How to watch today's DC United vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third-placed in the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC will be aiming to extend their winning streak to three when they square off against struggling DC United this Saturday in Major League Soccer.

It’s been a strong campaign for B.J. Callaghan's men, who've picked up 35 points from 19 outings, putting them just five behind table-toppers Philadelphia Union. In stark contrast, DC United have managed only 18 points from as many games, leaving them languishing in 12th place.

Troy Lesesne's outfit haven't strayed far from last season's underwhelming 10th-place finish. Their current position won't surprise many, especially given their recent form, one win in their last eight matches. A notable high point came in early June when they edged FC Cincinnati 2-1, an upset over a side now sitting second. But the Black-and-Red have since hit rock bottom, suffering a humiliating 7-1 hammering at the hands of Chicago Fire, followed by a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Nashville, meanwhile, have enjoyed a resurgence after finishing 13th last season. With 10 wins, five draws, and just four defeats, they've turned into genuine contenders. The club hasn’t lost in the league since an April 20 setback against Seattle Sounders, stringing together a 10-match unbeaten run with six wins and four draws. They come into this clash off a thrilling 3-2 win over New England Revolution, and their most recent road trip saw them dispatch Chicago Fire 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch DC United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between DC United and Nashville SC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC United vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

DC United and Nashville SC face off at the Audi Field in Washington D.C., United States, on Saturday, June 28, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without their top scorer Christian Benteke due to injury, while Lukas MacNaughton and Jackson Hopkins also remain sidelined. No fresh concerns have cropped up, meaning Lesesne is likely to stick with a familiar setup. Gabriel Pirani, who's chipped in with two goals this term, is expected to lead the line again.

Nashville SC team news

As for the visitors, Taylor Washington, Tyler Boyd, and Maximus Ekk remain unavailable. But Sam Surridge is firing on all cylinders, having bagged 12 goals in 18 games, he'll spearhead the attack once more. He'll be joined by Hany Mukhtar, who's also enjoyed a fruitful campaign with eight goals across all competitions.

