How to watch today's DC United vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United return to Audi Field this weekend hoping to halt a dismal eight-game winless streak across all competitions, as they welcome a confident Austin FC side fresh off a much-needed victory.

The Black-and-Red's woes continued last time out with a 2-1 defeat on the road at Columbus Crew, marking yet another setback in what's quickly become a forgettable MLS campaign. Rooted second from the bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference, DC have managed just a single draw while losing seven of their last eight, and worryingly, haven't celebrated a home win since early May.

In contrast, Austin FC arrive in the capital with a bit more spring in their step after edging LA Galaxy 2-1 to snap a two-game losing slide. Josh Wolff's men have dropped just one of their last six and look well-positioned to pile more misery on a struggling DC side they've already beaten twice in previous head-to-heads.

How to watch DC United vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between DC United and Austin FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

DC United vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

The MLS match between DC United and Austin FC will be played at Audi Field in Washington DC, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC will be without Aaron Herrera, who saw red against Columbus, while Kristian Fletcher remains a long-term absentee due to a torn cruciate ligament, he's not expected back until March 2026.

Lukas MacNaughton is still nursing a thigh issue but could return in the coming weeks.

Austin FC team news

Austin, meanwhile, are dealing with a blow of their own, with star striker Brandon Vazquez sidelined until next month due to a knee injury. Vazquez has been their talisman up front, scoring nine times in 22 appearances.

In his absence, Myrto Uzuni stepped up with a goal against the Galaxy and should continue leading the charge, while promising youngster Owen Wolff could once again play a key role in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

DCU Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Austin FC 3 - 0 DC United

DC United 2 - 3 Austin FC 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

