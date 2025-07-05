How to watch today's DC United vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United face Atlanta United at Audi Field on Saturday in an MLS matchup between two Eastern Conference teams desperate to reverse poor form and climb back into playoff contention.

DC United, currently 12th in the East with 18 points from 20 matches, are coming off a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Nashville SC. The Black-and-Red have now lost three straight, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once since their last win on June 1.

Atlanta United sit fourth, behind DC in the standings, with 17 points from 18 matches. They are also winless in their last three, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in their most recent outing.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

DC United vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

The match will be played at Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

DC United team news

Christian Benteke, last season’s Golden Boot winner, recently returned from injury and is expected to play a larger role after making a substitute appearance in the last match. His aerial ability remains the focal point of DC’s attack, which relies heavily on service from the flanks.

However, DC will again be without right-back Aaron Herrera, who remains on international duty, while midfielder Matti Peltola has returned from the Finland U-21s and adds depth in midfield.

Atlanta United team news

The Five Stripes have been creative in attack but have struggled to convert consistently

Emmanuel Latte Lath leads the team with five goals, and the return of Miguel Almirón adds creativity to the midfield. With no fresh injury concerns, they will be hoping to climb back up the standings.

