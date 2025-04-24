How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

The Chennai Super Kings will welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Match 43 of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 25. With both sides languishing at the bottom of the standings, this contest is shaping up to be more about pride than playoff aspirations.

It's been a dismal campaign for the four-time champions. MS Dhoni’s men have stumbled through the season, with just two wins from eight outings and a dismal net run rate of -1.392. Their most recent outing—a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of bitter rivals Mumbai Indians—only deepened the gloom in the CSK camp. With the playoffs now a distant dream, the hosts are simply looking to salvage some respect in front of their home crowd.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, runners-up last season, find themselves in similar waters. Pat Cummins and his team have also mustered just two victories from eight matches, failing to establish any real momentum. Their latest setback, a seven-wicket defeat to Mumbai, left them further entrenched in the lower half of the table. While qualification is mathematically still possible, this clash feels like a formality—unlikely to influence the playoff picture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Date Friday, April 25, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chepauk, Chennai

How to watch CSK vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

The campaign has unraveled across all departments for CSK. The top order has been off the boil, with Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed needing to step up against an underperforming SRH attack. Young Ayush Mhatre showed promise last time out and will look to contribute again in the middle overs alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. With the finishing responsibilities likely to fall on MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, and Vijay Shankar, CSK will be desperate to piece together a complete batting effort.

With the ball, Chennai’s toothless display against Mumbai raised alarm bells. Khaleel Ahmed and Overton must find early breakthroughs to rattle a fragile SRH top order. Ashwin and Jadeja will need to lean on their experience through the middle overs, while Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmed must tighten up their lines if CSK hope to stifle the visitors.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

For Hyderabad, the road has been equally rough. From finalists to floundering, Cummins’ unit is struggling to find rhythm. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hasn’t clicked, and the middle order—featuring Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen—must shoulder more responsibility. Lower-order contributions from Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, and Cummins himself could be crucial if SRH is to post or chase a competitive score.

With the ball, Jaydev Unadkat and Cummins were off-colour in the powerplay against Mumbai, and they'll be under pressure to make early inroads. Zeeshan Ansari and Harshal Patel will be key to stifling CSK during the middle overs, while Eshan Malinga and Abhishek Sharma will provide support in the back end.

As always at Chepauk, spin is likely to dictate terms, especially as the surface slows down through the evening. Dew could play a part late in the game, but a total north of 160 could well prove competitive. In a season of dwindling hope, both teams will be itching to turn the tide—if only for pride.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns 21 times in the IPL, with the men in yellow firmly holding the upper hand. CSK have emerged triumphant in 15 of those encounters, while SRH have managed to taste victory on just six occasions.

CSK vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and humid

Hot and humid Pitch: Spin-friendly

The surface at Chepauk has long been a paradise for spinners, with conditions gradually tilting in their favor as the match wears on. As the pitch slows down, turn and grip become more pronounced, making life tricky for batters looking to play through the line. However, dew could become a factor in the second innings, potentially altering the equation for bowlers. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, spin is expected to shape the narrative, and any score above 160 is likely to be competitive on this sluggish track.