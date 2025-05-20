How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals square off in Match 62 of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with both sides already out of playoff contention. What remains at stake? Pride—and a chance to test their bench strength before the curtain falls on a forgettable campaign.

For Chennai, it's been a rare off year. The five-time champions languish at the bottom of the table with just three wins in 12 matches. That said, their two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders last time out offered a flicker of hope. MS Dhoni's men have been experimenting with fresh faces—Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, and Dewald Brevis among them—and the results are starting to show promise for next season.

However, they'll have to do without Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis, who are all unavailable for the remainder of the season.

As for Rajasthan Royals, their story is eerily similar—ninth in the standings with three wins and nine defeats. A heartbreaking one-run loss to KKR in their last game summed up their campaign. Sanju Samson's side has shown plenty of intent but little consistency. Jofra Archer is ruled out, and Lluan-dre Pretorius steps in for the injured Nitish Rana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Date Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location Delhi, India

How to watch CSK vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

The top order will once again look to Mhatre and Rasheed to lay the foundation. The middle order has misfired more often than not, and veterans Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Brevis must shoulder responsibility. Expect Shivam Dube and Dhoni to go for the kill in the final overs.

With the ball, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj will be key with the new ball against an RR lineup that has shown glimpses of firepower. Spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja bring plenty of nous, but they'll need support from Noor Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana, both of whom have struggled to maintain rhythm this season.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against RR

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The Royals’ batting remains their stronger suit. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed up top, and the team will hope for another solid opening. Samson, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will aim to anchor the innings, while Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, and Wanindu Hasaranga are tasked with finishing duties.

But it’s the bowling that’s been their Achilles’ heel. Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi need to deliver up front, while Kwena Maphaka must tighten up during the middle overs. Hasaranga, Parag, and Akash Madhwal will have to provide more support than they have in recent games.

RR Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns 30 times in the IPL, with CSK holding a slender edge. The men in yellow have come out on top in 16 of those encounters, while RR have claimed victory on 14 occasions—making this one of the more evenly matched rivalries in the league's history.

CSK vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: warm and sticky

warm and sticky Pitch: Flat

The Arun Jaitley Stadium promises fireworks. A flat deck, short boundaries, and a quick outfield mean it's a batter's paradise, with first-innings scores often north of 175. Toss could play a factor, and the team batting first should be eyeing the 200-run mark. Pacers will need to get crafty, while spinners might find just enough grip to stay relevant.