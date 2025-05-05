How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 35 of the Premier League takes us to Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace welcome Nottingham Forest in what promises to be a fascinating showdown between two sides on contrasting runs of form.

Palace currently boast 45 points and lie in 12th position, while the Tricky Trees have 60 points under their account this season and occupy 6th position on the Premier League table.

The Eagles have turned their home ground into something of a fortress in recent weeks, picking up three wins from their last five outings in front of the Selhurst Park faithful. It's been a well-balanced display of grit and guile, with just four goals shipped and two clean sheets in that stretch, while making the most of their chances in the final third when it counts.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have stumbled of late after what had been a promising campaign. The Tricky Trees have dropped five of their last ten league matches, raising questions about their ability to sustain momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, May 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace's only concern from last weekend's semi-final came late on, when Tyrick Mitchell limped off with a minor knock. Fortunately for Oliver Glasner, the left-back has shaken it off and is set to start on Monday night. That leaves long-term absentees Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré as the only two still on the treatment table, while loanee Matt Turner is ineligible against his parent club, though Dean Henderson would’ve started regardless.

With a five-day breather before their next fixture away at Spurs, Glasner is expected to name a full-strength XI. All eyes will be on Eberechi Eze, who is one goal shy of joining the exclusive 10-goal, 10-assist club this season.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Forest, their misery in Thursday's defeat to Brentford was compounded by a suspected hamstring injury to Callum Hudson-Odoi, likely ruling him out of the trip to South London. Nuno Espirito Santo has options to replace the ex-Chelsea winger, including Nicolas Dominguez, who featured after the break last time out, while Ramon Sosa and Jota Silva are also in the mix.

Elsewhere, Eric da Silva Moreira remains sidelined with an ankle issue, but Forest could still have a silver lining in Kiwi striker Chris Wood, who is fit for the crucial final run-in of the season.

